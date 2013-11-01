FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks edge lower as Petrobras weighs
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 1, 2013 / 2:20 PM / 4 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks edge lower as Petrobras weighs

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Brazil Bovespa loses 0.24 pct, Mexico IPC flat

    SAO PAULO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Brazil's Bovespa stock index
dropped for the third session in four on Friday, with shares of
oil producer Petrobras surrendering the previous session's gains
as investors took profits.
    Mexico's IPC index was little changed, while Chile's
bourse was closed for a local holiday.
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index lost 0.24
percent to 54,125.13, a level it has not closed below in three
weeks. Still, the index is on track to end the week nearly
unchanged from last Friday's close.
    Shares of state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA
, known as Petrobras, fell 1.9 percent, contributing
most to the index's losses, after having rallied on Thursday by
2.4 percent.
    Even with Friday's pullback, Petrobras shares are on track
to post a weekly gain of about 8.6 percent, their best weekly
performance in nearly eight months, after the company put
forward a new gasoline pricing model that could help boost its
bottom line.
    "Petrobras is going through some very positive times...so
we're seeing a bit of profit-taking," said Ariovaldo Santos, a
trader with H.Commcor in Sao Paulo.
    Friday also marked the Bovespa index's first session after
the removal of oil producer OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes SA
, which filed for bankruptcy protection on Wednesday.
    "Many people anticipated OGX's exclusion from the index and
began rebalancing their portfolios, helping Petrobras shares
rise yesterday and the day before," Santos added.
    Shares of steelmaker Gerdau SA rallied for a
third straight day, adding 3.2 percent and helping support the
index. Gerdau shares are up 9.5 percent this week, their best
weekly performance in two years, after the company reported
better than expected third-quarter earnings.
    Mexico's IPC index was little changed from Thursday's
close, with a 1 percent rise in shares of mining firm Grupo
Mexico offsetting a 3 percent decline in lender
Grupo Financiero Inbursa. 
    
    Latin America's key stock indexes at 1351 GMT:
        
 Stock indexes                          daily %    YTD %
                         Latest          change   change
 MSCI LatAm                 3,420.09      -0.97    -9.07
                                                 
 Brazil Bovespa            54,125.13      -0.24   -11.20
                                                 
 Mexico IPC                41,007.06      -0.08    -6.17
                                                 
 Chile IPSA                 3,912.44       1.06    -9.04
                                                 
 Chile IGPA                19,242.04       0.79    -8.68
                                                 
 Argentina MerVal               0.00          0  -100.00
                                                 
 Colombia IGBC             14,070.10       0.12    -4.39
                                                 
 Peru IGRA                 16,322.01       0.07   -20.88
                                                 
 Venezuela IBC          2,609,685.15          0   453.56

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.