FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EMERGING MARKETS-Petrobras drags Brazil stock index lower
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 1, 2013 / 11:06 PM / 4 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Petrobras drags Brazil stock index lower

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Brazil Bovespa loses 0.45 pct

* Mexico IPC inches up 0.1 pct

MEXICO CITY, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Bovespa stock index fell to a three-week low on Friday, with shares of Petrobras pulling the bourse lower while investors profited from sharp gains in the state-run oil company earlier in the week.

Mexico’s IPC index was little changed, while Chile’s bourse was closed for a local holiday.

Brazil’s benchmark Bovespa stock index shed 0.45 percent to 54,013.24, its lowest close since October 11, marking its third losing session in four.

Shares of state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA , known as Petrobras, fell 2.79 percent, contributing most to the index’s losses, after having rallied on Thursday by 2.4 percent.

Even with Friday’s pullback, Petrobras gained 7.41 percent this week, their best weekly performance in nearly six months, after the company put forward a new gasoline pricing model that could help boost its bottom line.

“Petrobras is going through some very positive times...so we’re seeing a bit of profit-taking,” said Ariovaldo Santos, a trader with H.Commcor in Sao Paulo.

Friday also marked the Bovespa index’s first session after the removal of oil producer OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes SA , which filed for bankruptcy protection on Wednesday.

“Many people anticipated OGX’s exclusion from the index and began rebalancing their portfolios, helping Petrobras shares rise yesterday and the day before,” Santos added.

Mexico’s IPC index was little changed from Thursday’s close, rising 0.1 percent on a 0.64 percent gain in shares of tycoon Carlos Slim’s telecoms giant America Movil.

The gains barely offset a 3.3 percent decline in lender Grupo Financiero Inbursa, Slim’s banking arm.

Latin America’s key stock indexes at 2137 GMT:

Stock indexes Latest daily YTD

% change % change MSCI LatAm 3,406.40 -1.36 -10.31 Brazil Bovespa 54,013.24 -0.45 -11.38 Mexico IPC 41,079.61 0.1 -6.01 Chile IPSA 3,912.44 Closed -9.04 Chile IGPA 19,242.04 Closed -8.68 Argentina MerVal 5,094.67 -1.36 78.49 Colombia IGBC 14,140.63 0.62 -3.91 Peru IGRA 16,322.01 0.07 -20.88 Venezuela IBC 2,611,561.93 0.07 453.96

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.