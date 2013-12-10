EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks dip as China data, U.S. Fed eyed

* Brazil's Bovespa falls 0.17 percent, Mexico's IPC is little changed SAO PAULO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks edged lower on Tuesday, with investors cautious over a potential tapering of U.S. monetary stimulus and after slightly weaker-than-expected Chinese economic data. The U.S. Federal Reserve should begin trimming its monthly asset purchases in March, a Reuters poll showed on Monday, but some economists believe it can come as early as this month or at the January policy meeting. The Fed's stimulus program has helped support demand for riskier assets such as Latin American equities and increased speculation over Fed action has tended to drag on local shares. Data on Tuesday showed industrial output in China grew 10 percent in November, a four-month low and slightly below market expectations. China is Brazil's biggest trading partner and a key purchaser of Latin American commodities exports such as iron-ore, soy, copper and petroleum. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index was down 0.17 percent to 51,080.46 after a three-day rally. Steelmaker Gerdau SA and state-controlled lender Banco do Brasil SA contributed most to the index's losses, falling 1.4 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively. Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Brazil's largest non-government bank, dipped 0.2 percent. The bank's return on equity is likely to surpass 20 percent next year as it benefits from lower delinquencies and bad loan provisions and climbing interest income, a source told Reuters. Homebuilder Gafisa SA helped support the index, rising 3.5 percent after the company said it had concluded the sale of 70 percent of its Alphaville unit and announced a stock buyback. Mexico's IPC index was nearly unchanged, hovering near 42,341 as a 0.5 percent loss in lender Grupo Financiero Banorte offset a 2 percent rise in mining firm Penoles. Chile's IPSA index was also flat, with a 0.5 percent gain in beverage company CCU offsetting a 0.9 percent decline in retailer Falabella. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1447 GMT: Stock indexes Latest daily % YTD % change change MSCI LatAm 3,235.77 0.05 -14.84 Brazil Bovespa 51,080.46 -0.17 -16.20 Mexico IPC 42,276.56 -0.03 -3.27 Chile IPSA 3,702.73 -0.04 -13.92 Chile IGPA 18,264.43 -0.04 -13.32 Argentina MerVal 5,345.94 0.22 87.29 Colombia IGBC 13,047.75 0.10 -11.34 Peru IGRA 14,776.16 -0.02 -28.37 Venezuela IBC 2,616,216.28 0.49 454.94