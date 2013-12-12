FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks flat as investors await Fed, Embraer up
December 12, 2013 / 3:05 PM / 4 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks flat as investors await Fed, Embraer up

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Brazil Bovespa nearly flat, Mexico IPC closed for holiday

    SAO PAULO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks hovered near
unchanged territory on Thursday as investors remained cautious
over the potential tapering of economic stimulus from the U.S.
Federal Reserve. 
    Chile's bourse fell for the fourth session in five
while Mexico's IPC index was closed for a national
holiday.
    Data on Thursday showed a rise in U.S. retail sales for
November, though a labor market report showed the number of
Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits jumped
last week, sending mixed signals over the strength of a U.S.
economic recovery.  
    Investors are watching U.S. economic data releases closely
for hints on whether the Fed may soon scale back its massive
monetary stimulus program. The Fed's bond-buying program has
helped support global demand for riskier assets such as Latin
American equities. Its next policy-setting meeting is scheduled
to take place on Dec. 17 and 18.
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index was
little-changed at 50,073.25 points the day after it posted its
worst daily loss in over a week.
    Shares of state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA
, known as Petrobras, rose 0.5 percent the day after
the stock closed at its lowest in over three months.
    Shares of mining giant Vale SA anchored the
index, however, losing 0.7 percent.
    Shares of planemaker Embraer SA jumped 3.3
percent, their biggest daily rise in over two weeks, after
American Airlines said on Thursday it had ordered 60 regional
jets in a deal worth $2.5 billion at list prices.
 
    Chile's IPSA index fell 0.33 percent to 3,687.23 as
shares of conglomerate Copec fell 0.7 percent.
    Shares of lender CorpBanca were down 0.2 percent
after the company confirmed it had received merger offers but
said it would only accept a bid that allows billionaire
businessman Alvaro Saieh to retain some control in the bank.
 
    
    Latin America's key stock indexes at 1446 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                       daily %    YTD %
                        Latest       change     change
 MSCI LatAm            3,155.29      -0.5       -16.5
                                                
 Brazil Bovespa        50,073.25     0.01       -17.85
                                                
 Mexico IPC            -             -          -3.21
                                                
 Chile IPSA            3,687.23      -0.33      -14.28
                                                
 Chile IGPA            18,202.11     -0.25      -13.61
                                                
 Argentina MerVal      5,185.71      -0.01      81.68
                                                
 Colombia IGBC         13,186.69     0.00       -10.39
                                                
 Peru IGRA             15,069.55     -0.07      -26.95
                                                
 Venezuela IBC         0.00          0          -100.00

