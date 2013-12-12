EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks flat as investors await Fed, Embraer up

* Brazil Bovespa nearly flat, Mexico IPC closed for holiday SAO PAULO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks hovered near unchanged territory on Thursday as investors remained cautious over the potential tapering of economic stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve. Chile's bourse fell for the fourth session in five while Mexico's IPC index was closed for a national holiday. Data on Thursday showed a rise in U.S. retail sales for November, though a labor market report showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits jumped last week, sending mixed signals over the strength of a U.S. economic recovery. Investors are watching U.S. economic data releases closely for hints on whether the Fed may soon scale back its massive monetary stimulus program. The Fed's bond-buying program has helped support global demand for riskier assets such as Latin American equities. Its next policy-setting meeting is scheduled to take place on Dec. 17 and 18. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index was little-changed at 50,073.25 points the day after it posted its worst daily loss in over a week. Shares of state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA , known as Petrobras, rose 0.5 percent the day after the stock closed at its lowest in over three months. Shares of mining giant Vale SA anchored the index, however, losing 0.7 percent. Shares of planemaker Embraer SA jumped 3.3 percent, their biggest daily rise in over two weeks, after American Airlines said on Thursday it had ordered 60 regional jets in a deal worth $2.5 billion at list prices. Chile's IPSA index fell 0.33 percent to 3,687.23 as shares of conglomerate Copec fell 0.7 percent. Shares of lender CorpBanca were down 0.2 percent after the company confirmed it had received merger offers but said it would only accept a bid that allows billionaire businessman Alvaro Saieh to retain some control in the bank. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1446 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,155.29 -0.5 -16.5 Brazil Bovespa 50,073.25 0.01 -17.85 Mexico IPC - - -3.21 Chile IPSA 3,687.23 -0.33 -14.28 Chile IGPA 18,202.11 -0.25 -13.61 Argentina MerVal 5,185.71 -0.01 81.68 Colombia IGBC 13,186.69 0.00 -10.39 Peru IGRA 15,069.55 -0.07 -26.95 Venezuela IBC 0.00 0 -100.00