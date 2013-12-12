EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks tick up from 3-month low amid Fed caution

SAO PAULO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks edged up on Thursday from a more than three-month low, but investors remained concerned that less stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve could hurt riskier assets such as emerging market equities.

Chile’s bourse fell for the fourth session in five, while Mexico’s market was closed for a national holiday.

Data on Thursday showed a rise in U.S. November retail sales, but another report showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits jumped last week, sending mixed signals on the strength of a U.S. economic recovery.

Investors are watching U.S. economic data closely for hints on whether the Fed may soon scale back its massive monetary stimulus program. The Fed’s bond-buying program has helped support global demand for riskier assets such as Latin American equities. Its next policy setting meeting is scheduled for Dec. 17 and 18.

Brazil’s benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 0.11 percent to 50,121.61 the day after it posted its worst daily loss in over a week and closed at its lowest since the end of August.

Shares of state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA , known as Petrobras, rose 0.48 percent the day after the stock closed at its lowest in more than three months.

Shares of mining giant Vale SA, another heavily weighted company on the index, lost 0.78 percent.

Chile’s IPSA index fell 0.7 percent to 3,673.42 as shares of conglomerate Copec fell 0.85 percent.

Shares of lender CorpBanca were down 2.31 percent after the company confirmed it had received merger offers but said it would only accept a bid that allows billionaire businessman Alvaro Saieh to retain some control in the bank.