EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm stocks fall on oil prices, profit-taking

By Asher Levine

SAO PAULO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks posted their biggest declines in more than a week on Monday, as lower commodities prices and weaker global markets gave investors a reason to lock in recent gains.

The MSCI Latin American stock index dropped 0.67 percent to 4,226.68, though it remained track for a 4.3 percent monthly gain.

Builders and commodities producers drove declines in Brazil’s benchmark Bovespa index, while telecommunications firm America Movil led Mexico’s IPC index lower.

Shares tracked global markets down as concerns mount that rising oil prices could undermine a world economic recovery.

The Bovespa has risen over 15 percent so far this year, offsetting much of last year’s 18 percent loss, while Mexico’s IPC has gained for four straight months.

“People are waiting for opportunities to sell and take profits,” said Moacir Junior, a broker with Interbolsa in Sao Paulo. “They took advantage of a weaker market abroad to do that today.”

In Brazil, the Bovespa fell 0.95 percent to 65,315.27, its biggest intraday drop in more than a week, as the lower commodities prices pressured mining stocks.

Vale, the world’s largest iron-ore producer, fell 1.26 percent, while rival MMX Mineracao, controlled by billionaire Eike Batista, slid 2.77 percent.

The Reuters/Jefferies CRB index of the 19 most-traded agricultural, energy and metals commodities fell 0.37 percent, its biggest intraday decline in over two weeks.

Embraer, the world’s third-largest planemaker, fell 1.31 percent. The company announced the sale of four planes to Estonian Air on Monday.

Despite Monday’s losses, the Bovespa is on track for a 3.8 percent monthly rise.

“With lower interest rates and the government promising lower interest rates, I expect the market to stay on a gaining trend,” said Junior, who estimated the Bovespa will remain near 66,000 points for the next three to four months.

Mexico’s IPC index lost 0.54 percent to 37,739.53, after falling below its 30-day simple moving average for the first time this month earlier in the session.

America Movil, the telecommunications firm controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, fell 1.51 percent, while retailer Wal-Mart Mexico slid 0.64 percent.

Chile’s IPSA index fell for the fifth session in six, losing 0.45 percent to 4,491.95, as its relative strength index calculated on a daily basis retreated from “overbought” territory for the first time since Feb. 1.

Retailer Falabella fell 0.72 percent, while Banco Santander Chile fell 0.99 percent.