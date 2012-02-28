EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks notch gains on rosier outlook

* US consumer confidence, euro zone economic sentiment rise

By Asher Levine

SAO PAULO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks touched a nearly seven-month high on Tuesday, as improving economic growth sentiment in the euro zone and the United States boosted demand for riskier assets.

The MSCI Latin American stock index rose its most in nearly two weeks, adding 1.13 percent to 4,272.69. The index broke higher after remaining rangebound between 4,225 and 4,255 points since Feb. 17.

Banks drove gains in Brazil’s benchmark Bovespa index, while telecommunications firm America Movil led Mexico’s IPC index higher.

An improving outlook for global economic growth boosted shares after data showed U.S. consumer confidence reached a one-year high in February, while the European Commission’s euro zone economic sentiment indicator rose more than expected this month.

“An improvement in sentiment in Europe helped, as well as the many favorable indicators coming out of the United States recently,” said Deborah Morsch, an analyst with Solidus Brokerage in Porto Alegre, Brazil.

While the long-term outlook for Brazilian equities is still positive, Morsch said the most widely-traded shares will not see expressive volatility in the short term, with foreign investors slowly paring back their exposure after recent gains.

Brazil’s benchmark Bovespa stock index gained 1.22 percent to 66,074, its biggest intraday rise in over two weeks. The index is on track to rise 4.2 percent this month, following an 11 percent rise in January, as foreign investors rushed to buy cheap Brazilian stocks after last year’s 18 percent decline.

Banks led gains in the index, with Itau Unibanco , Brazil’s largest non-government bank, rising 1.3 percent, while state-controlled rival Banco do Brasil added 1.15 percent.

Meatpacker Marfrig gained 4.75 percent after the company said synergies from an overhaul of its organizational structure would to lead to savings of 330 million reais ($194.1 million) over five years.

Mexico’s IPC index gained 0.78 percent to 37,079, its first intraday rise in three sessions.

America Movil, the telecommunications firm controlled by billionaire magnate Carlos Slim, led the index higher, gaining 0.33 percent. The shares were helped by a Supreme Court decision on Monday that may force landline phone company Axtel to pay the company for past interconnections, or what telephone companies charge one another. Axtel shares fell 0.17 percent.

Beverage and retail company Femsa gained 1.17 percent after reporting an 8.7 percent increase in fourth-quarter earnings on Monday.

Chile’s IPSA index rose 0.44 percent to 4,515, with its daily relative strength index close to returning to “overbought” levels, signaling recent gains are vulnerable. The index fell back from overbought levels on Monday for the first time this month.

Retailer Cencosud drove the index higher, gaining 2.12 percent, while regional energy group Enersis gained 1.57 percent.