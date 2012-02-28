EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks hit 7-month high, ECB eyed

* Rising U.S. consumer confidence supports stocks

* 2nd ECB cash boost may pack less punch

* Brazil Bovespa gains 1.1 pct; Mexico IPC up 0.62 pct

By Michael O‘Boyle and Asher Levine

MEXICO CITY/SAO PAULO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks rose to a seven-month high on Tuesday, and an upcoming flood of cheap cash in Europe could help support further gains, though any advance could be a slow grind.

Equities in Latin America surged 21 percent from mid-December to early February after the European Central Bank doled out an initial round of three-year loans to banks, easing fears that Europe’s debt troubles could detonate a financial crisis.

Analysts said the rock-bottom interest rates on the ECB’s loans pushed banks to use the cash to buy higher-yielding, riskier assets. Other speculators made the same bets and drove up Latin American stocks.

The ECB will offer up a new round of cheap money on Wednesday, and European banks were expected to guzzle up another half a trillion euros of three-year loans. Traders, however, said the effect on financial markets could be less dramatic this time.

“This has already been priced in, and the market has taken it as fact,” said Mauricio Cervantes, a trader at brokerage Multivalores in Mexico City. “We are going to need something extraordinarily good to fuel a further rally.”

Volume in Brazil and Mexico waned this month even as prices rose, indicating that fewer investors are willing to make big bets that stocks will go much higher.

The MSCI Latin American stock index gained 1.21 percent on Tuesday to hit its highest close since the start of August. The index was headed for a nearly 6 percent gain this month.

Shares rose after data showed that U.S. consumer confidence reached a one-year high in February, driving optimism about the outlook for global economic growth.

Brazil’s benchmark Bovespa stock index gained 1.1 percent to 65,958.78 points. The index has struggled to rise above around 66,400 points this month, falling back twice after hitting 10-month highs.

The Bovespa was on track for a gain of about 4.6 percent this month, following an 11 percent rise in January, as foreign investors rushed to buy cheap Brazilian stocks after last year’s 18 percent decline.

Deborah Morsch, an analyst with Solidus Brokerage in Porto Alegre, Brazil, said foreign investors were slowly paring back their exposure after recent gains, but the bias was still for stocks to trend higher.

Stocks in Brazil have been supported by a string of interest rate cuts and expectations that the central bank will further lower its benchmark rate, now at 10.50 percent, into the single digits in the coming months.

PDG Realty, Brazil’s biggest homebuilder, rose 3.74 percent after news that U.S. real estate developers Related Group and Related Cos will invest $1 billion over the next three years in Brazil.

Shares in Itau Unibanco, Brazil’s largest non-government bank, rose 2.72 percent, while state-controlled rival Banco do Brasil added 2.07 percent.

Mexico’s IPC index gained 0.62 percent to 38,021.42, The index has been unable to hold gains past 38,300 after touching its highest since January 2011 earlier this month.

America Movil, the telecommunications firm controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, added 2.53 percent.

Beverage and retail company Femsa rose 0.9 percent after reporting an 8.7 percent increase in fourth-quarter earnings on Monday.

Chile’s IPSA index rose 0.57 percent as retailer Cencosud added 2.29 percent.