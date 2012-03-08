EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks up on Greece hopes, Brazil rate cut

* Greece seen closer to securing debt deal

* Brazil interest rate cut boosts equities

* Brazil Bovespa gains 1.79 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.3 pct

By Asher Levine

SAO PAULO, March 8 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks gained their most in three weeks on Thursday after Greece moved closer to securing a debt swap with private creditors and Brazil surprised analysts with a 75 basis point interest rate cut that stoked demand for its equities.

The MSCI Latin American stock index posted its second intraday gain this week, rising 1.45 percent to 66,975.71.

Shares rose along with global risk appetite as Greece looked increasingly likely to secure a debt swap deal with private bondholders, putting it closer to receiving bailout funds that could save the country from a chaotic default.

Concern over Europe’s troubles last year led to a sell-off in riskier assets such as Latin American stocks in favor of traditional safe-haven assets such as the U.S. dollar.

“With Europe passing through this phase and the Greek situation improving, there are also signals that looser monetary policy will add liquidity in the world and that is going to support markets,” said Silvio Campos Neto, an economist with Tendencias Consultoria in Sao Paulo.

Brazil’s benchmark Bovespa stock index posted its biggest intraday gain since Feb. 13, rising 1.79 percent to 67,197.19.

Itau Unibanco, Brazil’s largest non-government bank, drove gains in the index, adding 2.9 percent, while state-controlled oil producer Petrobras rose 1.29 percent.

Stocks received a boost from the Brazilian central bank after it surprised analysts by slashing its benchmark Selic interest rate to single digits for only the second time on record. Traders successfully forecast the 75 basis point cut to 9.75 percent. Only four of 42 analysts surveyed by Reuters on Wednesday thought the bank would cut rates below 10 percent.

“The cut was a bit bigger than expected, even with the interest rate futures pointing in that direction, so it surprised the market a bit,” Campos Neto added. “That is certainly going to have a positive impact on the market, with equities becoming more attractive than fixed income.”

Shares of Brazilian wood pulp producer Fibria fell 4 percent after the company approved a new share sale worth up to 1.25 billion reais ($710 million) to help strengthen its capital structure and reduce debt levels.

Mexico’s IPC index gained for a second consecutive session, adding 0.3 percent to 37,656.19.

Bottling group Femsa drove gains in the index, rising 0.93 percent, while cement manufacturer Cemex rose 1.43 percent.

Chile’s IPSA index notched its biggest intraday rise since mid-February, gaining 0.61 percent to 4,507.60.

Lithium, fertilizer and iodine producer Soquimich gained 1.8 percent, leading the index higher, while retailer Cencosud climbed 1.18 percent.