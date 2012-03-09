EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks gain on U.S. jobs data

* U.S. posts third month of solid job growth * China slowdown raises hopes for more govt stimulus * Brazil Bovespa gains 0.62 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.23 pct By Asher Levine SAO PAULO, March 9 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks gained for a third straight session on Friday, after encouraging U.S. employment data bolstered hopes a recovery in the world's largest economy may support global growth. The MSCI Latin American stock index rose 0.64 percent to 4,202.40, though recent gains were unable to bring the index back from a 2.6 percent weekly loss -- its worst since mid-December. Shares rose after data showed U.S. employment grew solidly for a third straight month in February, supporting demand for riskier assets as investors become more confident that the country's economic recovery is broadening. Stocks were also supported by a series of economic indicators from China on Friday pointing to a "soft landing" in the world's second-largest economy. China is Brazil's largest trading partner and a key customer for Latin American commodities exports such as iron ore, soybeans and copper. Worries about a sharp slowdown in China's growth have weighed on Latin America's commodities-heavy bourses. Data indicating a more moderate deceleration is welcomed, as a gradual slowdown may be easier to manage through government economic policies. "The US data on average are coming in better than expected, and China's government will keep taking action to heat up their economy with lower interest rates and other stimulus," said Pedro Galdi, an analyst with SLW Corretora in Sao Paulo. "That contributes to the predominant gaining trend for the Bovespa, though we may see some volatility today if volume stays low." Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index notched its third straight intraday gain, rising 0.62 percent to 67,322.26, though it remained on track for a 0.67 percent weekly loss. Steelmaker Gerdau added 1.55 percent, leading the index higher, while Itau Unibanco, Brazil's largest non-government bank, rose 1.06 percent. Preferred shares of state-controlled oil company Petrobras gained 0.37 percent, recovering from losses earlier in the session after chief executive officer Maria das Graças Foster said falling oil prices would make any increase in Brazilian fuel prices unnecessary. Mexico's IPC index gained for a third straight session, adding 0.23 percent to 37,903.40, though it remained on track for a weekly loss of 1.1 percent, its worst since mid-December. Traders saw the U.S. jobs data reflecting the stability of the U.S economy, but the fact that it was in line with most expectations led to the market moving sideways, according to Mauricio Cervantes, a trader at brokerage Multivalores in Mexico City. Banking group Banorte gained 2.59 percent, leading the index higher, while cement manufacturer Cemex rose 1.08 percent. Chile's IPSA index gained for a second consecutive session, rising 0.16 percent to 4,522.51. The index is on track for a weekly loss of 0.66 percent. Retailer Falabella rose 1.2 percent, driving gains in the index, while airline LAN Airlines added 0.72 percent.