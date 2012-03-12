EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks fall on China data, Brazil tax

* China posts biggest trade deficit in a decade * Brazil IOF tax sparks concern over other measures * Brazil Bovespa falls 0.63 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.36 pct By Asher Levine SAO PAULO, March 12 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks fell on Monday after Chinese trade data added to concerns over global demand, while Brazil's measure to stem capital inflows raised investor concern over a potential tax on equities. The MSCI Latin American stock index posted its first intraday drop in four sessions, sliding 1.87 percent to 4,107.54. Shares fell after China posted its biggest trade deficit in a decade on Saturday. The trade data added to investor concern that global demand is still weak despite a recent string of encouraging economic data from the United States. China is Brazil's biggest trading partner and a principal destination for Latin American commodities exports such as iron ore, soybeans and copper. The Reuters/Jefferies CRB index of the 19 most-traded agricultural, energy and metals commodities fell 0.96 percent, its biggest drop in four sessions. The trade data, together with the downward revision of China's economic growth forecast last week, is weighing on commodities-linked shares such as Vale and Petrobras, said Mauricio Nakahodo, an economist at CM Capital Markets in Sao Paulo. The disproportionate weighting of commodities producers on the Bovespa drove the index to a deeper loss than seen in equity markets abroad, he added. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index posted its biggest intraday decline in four sessions, dropping 0.63 percent to 66,281.19. State-controlled oil producer Petrobras fell 0.97 percent, driving losses in the index, while mining giant Vale lost 1.18 percent. Shares of Hypermarcas, the largest Brazilian producer of disposable consumer goods, fell 3.41 percent after reporting a 41 percent drop in profit in the fourth quarter. Brazilian shares were also pressured after the government extended the reach of a financial tax on foreign debt on Monday in an attempt to slow an avalanche of dollar inflows that has driven up the value of its currency. "Every time you have an action like that, people in the market become a bit hesitant looking forward to what the next measures will be," said Marcelo Varejao, an analyst with Corretora Socopa in Sao Paulo. "Considering measures had been taken in the past to tax equity investment inflows, investors are on alert." Mexico's IPC index fell for a second consecutive session, losing 0.36 percent to 37,555.26 and nearing its 60-day simple moving average, which has provided support since late November. America Movil, the telecommunications firm controlled by the world's richest man, Carlos Slim, fell 1 percent, leading the index lower, while cement manufacturer Cemex dropped 1.19 percent. Chile's IPSA index fell 0.14 percent to 4,514.10. Banco Santander Chile fell 0.65 percent, driving losses in the index, while industrial conglomerate Copec dropped 0.13 percent.