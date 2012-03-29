FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks drop on China concerns
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 29, 2012 / 4:50 PM / 6 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks drop on China concerns

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Chinese corporate results disappoint

* Commodities prices head for biggest weekly loss of year

* Brazil Bovespa falls 1.4 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.2 pct

By Asher Levine

SAO PAULO, March 29 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks fell to their lowest level in nearly two months on Thursday as increasing concern over a slowing Chinese economy led investors to sell shares of commodities exporters.

The MSCI Latin American stock index dropped for a third straight session, falling 1.5 percent to 4,051.67.

“Last week there was optimism that China’s government was going to announce new measures to boost their economy, but that hasn’t happened yet,” said Rafael Vendramine, a trader with Espirito Santo Investment Bank in Sao Paulo.

Investors worried about a drop in Chinese demand, leading to a selloff in mining companies and food producer shares, many of which count China as an important client, he added.

A slate of weak corporate results in China underscored fears that a slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy is hurting profitability.

China is Brazil’s biggest trading partner, and a key purchaser of Latin American raw materials such as iron ore, soybeans and copper.

The Reuters/Jefferies CRB index of the 19 most-traded agricultural, energy and metals commodities slipped for a second straight day, falling 1.5 percent.

Brazil’s benchmark Bovespa stock index posted its third straight intraday loss, falling 1.4 percent to 64,155.87 -- its lowest level in over six weeks.

Commodities producers drove losses in the index, with preferred shares of state-controlled oil producer Petrobras falling 1.5 percent and mining giant Vale dropping 0.7 percent.

Mexico’s IPC index fell its most in over a week, losing 0.2 percent to 38,823.91.

Cement manufacturer Cemex led the index lower, dropping 3.26 percent, while broadcaster Grupo Televisa fell 1.21 percent.

Aside from worries about a China slowdown, U.S. economic data has failed to impress, which is affecting market direction, said Jaime Martinez, a trader at brokerage Actinver in Mexico City.

Chile’s IPSA index fell for a second straight session, losing 0.5 percent to 4,646.62.

Industrial conglomerate Copec drove losses in the index, falling 0.3 percent, while fertilizer, lithium and iodine producer Soquimich dropped 0.4 percent.

Chilean manufacturing production slipped 2.3 percent in February from January but jumped a bigger-than-expected 4.8 percent from a year earlier.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.