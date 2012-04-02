EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm stocks climb on China and U.S. data

* Investors eye release of Fed minutes

By Rachel Uranga and Asher Levine

MEXICO CITY/SAO PAULO, April 2 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks made strong gains on Monday after data showed surprising expansion in the manufacturing sectors of China and the United States, building confidence about the pace of global growth.

The MSCI Latin American stock index rose 1 percent, ending higher for a second consecutive session after U.S. factory activity picked up more than expected in March and China’s Purchasing Managers’ Index reached an 11-month high during the same month.

The news gave investors reason to optimistic some recent data had stirred concerns about the outlook for growth in both China and the United States.

But analysts said that stocks’ sharp rise is unlikely to continue in the near term with a Good Friday holiday cutting the week short in equity markets and volume expected to thin out.

“Outside of today, the market is going to be really lateral with so many out of the office and the participation of investors diminished,” said Adolfo Lazaro, a trader with Bulltick Capital Markets.

Still he said, market players will be eyeing the release on Tuesday of minutes from the Federal Reserve’s Open Market Committee meeting in March to gauge its confidence in the strength of economic growth in the United States - Mexico’s biggest trading partner.

Mexico’s IPC index advanced for a third straight session, up 0.98 percent as it closed at another record high of 39,908.54. Its next resistance level is 40,000.

The relative strength index - a technical indicator - of the IPC crossed into “overbought” territory for the first time since July 2011, suggesting recent gains may be overdone.

Retailer Wal-Mart Mexico rose 1.95 percent, leading the index higher, while bottling group Femsa gained 2.21 percent.

Brazil’s benchmark Bovespa stock index broke a four-day losing streak, climbing 1.09 percent. The index got a lift from commodity-related stocks, which rose in response to the jump in China’s PMI.

Strong manufacturing data from China raised hopes that demand for raw materials from Brazil’s biggest trading partner will remain robust. China is a key customer for Latin American raw materials exports such as iron ore, soybeans and copper.

“The commodities sector has underperformed for a while and the majority of the data from China have pointed to a slowdown, so today’s data gave a push forward,” said Marcello Paixao, a partner at Sao Paulo-based Principia Capital Management.

The Reuters/Jefferies CRB index of the 19 most traded agricultural, energy and metals commodities posted its biggest gain in nearly six weeks, rising 1.23 percent.

Preferred shares of Vale, the world’s largest producer of iron ore, rose 2.63 percent, driving gains in the index, while steelmaker Gerdau added 3.38 percent.

Construction and real estate companies’ shares limited gains in the Bovespa index after homebuilder Gafisa posted a net loss of 1.093 billion reais ($599 million) in 2011, according to preliminary results released by the company late on Sunday.

Shares of Gafisa fell 4.19 percent, while those of rivals MRV Engenharia and PDG Realty slid 4.25 and 2.06 percent, respectively.

Chile’s IPSA index climbed for a second consecutive session, advancing 0.50 percent. The index reached an intraday peak at 4,695.69, its highest in more than 8 1/2 months.

Retailer Falabella rose 2.42 percent, driving gains in the IPSA index, while regional energy group Endesa added 1.25 percent.