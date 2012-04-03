EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm stocks end mixed, Spain weighs

* Brazilian oil drags down market

* Brazil takes steps to protect local industry

* Brazil Bovespa falls 1.43 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.04 pct

By Rachel Uranga and Asher Levine

MEXICO CITY/SAO PAULO, April 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian shares fell on Tuesday, dragged down by energy stocks and fresh worries about Spain’s debt problems while Mexico’s index inched up to close at a record high.

The lackluster performance sent the MSCI Latin American stock index down 0.41 percent.

Meantime, Mexico’s IPC index ended up just 0.04 percent at 39,924.93 points. A technical indicator known as the relative strength index remained in “overbought” territory for a third straight day, suggesting stocks have room to fall further.

Still, analysts said it could break through the 40,000 mark next week as volume increases when more market participants return after the Easter holiday and if investors see upbeat economic data from the United States.

“I don’t think the trend is for the market to fall. It’s going to remain lateral” for the week, said Mauricio Cervantes, a trader at brokerage Multivalores in Mexico City. “Expectations are a bit low, though, because we have reached highs.”

Although Latin American markets will close early for the Easter holiday, investors will eye U.S. employment data due out on Friday for signs that a recovery in the world’s largest economy is maintaining momentum, he said.

Brazilian and Mexican stock indexes briefly declined after minutes from the Federal Reserve’s March meeting appeared to show the U.S. central bank was less inclined to offer a fresh round of monetary stimulus. In those minutes, the Fed’s policymakers also expressed caution about a broad pick-up in the economy. They focused instead on the still-high U.S. unemployment rate.

“The Fed is on again, off again with QE3,” said Jason Press, a Latin American equities strategist for Citigroup in New York City. “But nonetheless, it’s going to be easy money out of the United States” where interest rates are near zero.

Low interest rates in the United States and Europe have helped fuel a rally in Latin American stocks this year, with the MSCI Latin American index gaining more than 14 percent so far.

Despite persistent global economic growth worries and dimming hopes for U.S. stimulus, analysts believe Latin American share indexes will extend their gains.

Brazil’s benchmark Bovespa stock index marked its largest decline in four sessions on Tuesday, losing 1.43 percent as investors fretted about Spain and China, and took profits.

“Since the market has risen significantly in the quarter, people are looking to take profits,” said Debora Morsch, an analyst with Solidus Brokerage in Porto Alegre, Brazil.

Brazil’s Bovespa surged about 13 percent in the first quarter, but it has been sensitive to any sign of slowing in China, its largest trading partner.

The prospect that China’s economic growth may slow has concerned Brazilian investors because the country is a huge market for the country’s commodities.

On Tuesday, worries about Spain also weighed after the country’s government said its debt levels would jump to their highest since at least 1990 as the economy sinks into recession and borrowing costs rise.

“We have worries about Spain,” said Luiz Roberto Monteiro, a trader with brokerage Renascenca DTVM in Sao Paulo. “Here, people don’t want to take much risk.”

Oil producer OGX, controlled by Brazil’s richest man Eike Batista, fell 5 .59 percent, driving losses in the Bovespa index, while state-controlled rival Petrobras lost 2.93 percent.

But a series of new government measures to stimulate the country’s struggling manufacturing sector, which were unveiled on Tuesday, boosted some shares.

Shares of homebuilders MRV Engenharia and Cyrela gained. MRV Engenharia rose 2.34 percent and Cyrela gained 0.37 percent. Retailer Lojas Americanas added 0.28 pe r cent.

Chile’s IPSA index dropped for the first session in three, losing 0.85 percent to 4,655.18, and retreating from its highest level since mid-July.