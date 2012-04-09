EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm stocks drop after disappointing U.S., China data

* LatAm stock markets weigh U.S. jobs data after Friday holiday

* Mexico’s index losses lightest despite reliance on U.S. trade

* China’s spike in inflation spurs risk aversion

By Peter Murphy

BRASILIA, April 9 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks fell on Monday after a gloomy jobs report from the United States fueled fears about the health of the world’s largest economy and data showing higher inflation in China raised concern that demand from this huge customer would cool as its economy slows.

The MSCI Latin American stock index fell 1.15 percent to 4,006.05.

On Monday, Latin American stock investors were digesting last week’s U.S. nonfarm payrolls data that came after local markets closed for the Good Friday holiday. U.S. employers added 120,000 jobs in March, the Labor Department reported. That figure marked the smallest monthly increase since October and below expectations for around 200,000 new jobs.

Mexico’s IPC stock index dipped 0.15 percent to 39,339.01, representing the region’s lightest losses despite the negative news from the United States, its top trade partner.

Shares of Mexico’s major cement producer Cemex fell 1.05 percent to 9.41 pesos ($0.72).

Brazil’s Bovespa fell 1.82 percent to 62,528.87, its lowest level since Jan. 30.

“A lot of this drop is due to Friday’s payroll data. It was far below what was expected. There is also China’s inflation which was above what was expected,” said Adriano Fontes, fund manager at Oren Investimentos in Rio de Janeiro.

China, Brazil’s top trading partner and a huge consumer of its soy and iron ore, reported higher-than-expected annual inflation for March of 3.6 percent on Monday, taking a toll on Brazil’s commodity-heavy Bovespa index.

“This will delay adoption of measures to stimulate that economy,” said Newton Rosa, an economist at SulAmerica Investimentos in Sao Paulo.

Higher inflation coinciding with a slowdown in growth in China, the world’s No. 2 economy, will make it difficult for policymakers to resort to interest-rate cuts to spur growth since it would likely exacerbate the rise in inflation.

But economists interviewed by Reuters expected the inflation spurt would be short-lived and give Beijing room to ease monetary policy. See:

Brazil’s most heavily weighted stock, that of state-controlled oil company Petrobras, shed 1.82 percent to 21.60 reais($11.86), while iron ore miner Vale fell 1.95 percent to 40.32 reais. Oil start-up OGX lost 3.07 percent to 14.19 reais.

Chile’s IPSA index slid 0.90 percent to 4,606.25. Shares of Chilean retailer Cencosud fell 0.87 percent to 3,124.90 pesos ($6.43). $1 = 486.3500 Chilean pesos) ($1 = 12.9842 Mexican pesos)