EMERGING MARKETS-Latam shares slip on China imports, euro zone

* Chinese March imports fall below expectations

* Spanish bond yields eyed

* Brazil’s Bovespa down 2.06 pct, Mexico’s IPC slips 0.83 pct

By Rachel Uranga

MEXICO CITY, April 10 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks dropped on Tuesday as weaker than expected import data from China stoked concerns of lessening demand from one of the region’s biggest trade partners and jitters over the euro zone’s debt crisis resurfaced.

The MSCI Latin American stock index declined 1.83 percent, slipping for a second consecutive session and hitting its lowest levels since mid-January.

“The biggest cues for the market was growth is less than expected for Chinese imports,” said Andre Perfeito, an economist with Gradual Investimentos in Sao Paulo.

Chinese imports expanded 5.3 percent on the year in March, consistent with other data suggesting slowing domestic demand in the first quarter of the year. But the figure was less than expected, raising worries in Brazilian markets where China is the top trading partner.

Brazil’s Bovespa declined 2.06 percent, its sharpest fall in more than a month, and sank to its lowest level since Jan. 18.

“Economic growth is not going to be as fast as previously forecast but there is still momentum to grow throughout the year,” he added.

Latin American markets have sagged in April after logging sharp gains in the first quarter on an easing euro zone debt crisis, a jolt of liquidity and signs of economic recovery in the United States.

The Latin American MSCI jumped 14 percent during the first quarter but has slipped more than 4 percent since then.

Brazil’s state-controlled oil company Petrobras shed 1.39 percent on Tuesday while oil and gas start-up OGX , controlled by billionaire Eike Batista, slid 5.7 percent.

Brazilian mining giant Vale also fell, down 2.04 percent as concerns over China weighed. Chinese demand for iron ore has driven expansion at the world’s biggest mining companies. Chinese imports of the commodity fell 3.2 percent in March compared to the previous month.

Market players have also been fretting over higher bond yields in Spain following a weak debt auction last week. Spain’s borrowing costs jumped to their highest since December last week on concerns the country will fall deeper into debt as recession looms.

Further weighing on markets was the disappointing U.S. jobs report released on Friday.

Mexico sends nearly 80 percent of its exports to its northern neighbor and any sign of an economic slowdown in the United States can subdue Mexican markets.

Mexico’s IPC stock index dropped 0.83 percent to 39,126 points, falling below the record highs it has been recently trading at.

Bottler Femsa led declines, slipping 1.45 percent while retailer giant Wal-Mart Mexico lost 0.36 percent.

Chile’s IPSA stock index slipped 0.77 percent, as it dropped below its 14-day simple moving average.

Chilean diversified retailer Cencosud decreased 1.40 percent and fertilizer, lithium and iodine producer Soquimich declined 1.57 percent. (Reporting by Rachel Uranga; Editing by Andrew Hay)