EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks up on German confidence, Spanish debt

By Asher Levine

SAO PAULO, April 17 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks gained on Tuesday as an unexpected rise in German investor confidence and falling Spanish 10-year bond yields allayed investor concerns over a widening euro zone debt crisis, stoking demand for riskier assets.

The MSCI Latin American stock index recovered from three-month lows on Monday, gaining 0.73 percent to 3,975.86.

Shares rose after strong demand for short-term Spanish debt at an auction on Tuesday led yields to fall on the country’s 10-year bonds, relieving some investor concern over the country’s ability to finance its debts.

Increased worries over a widening euro zone debt crisis last month led investors to sell riskier assets such as Latin American stocks in favor of traditional safe-haven assets such as the U.S. dollar.

Risk appetite was further supported on Tuesday by an unexpected increase in analyst and investor confidence in Germany, the euro zone’s largest economy.

“Right now we are looking at risk aversion as the primary motivator for investors,” said Joao Pedro Brugger, an analyst at Leme Investimentos in Florianópolis, Brazil.

“People see the U.S. growth scenario as fairly stable. Investors are much more attentive to what is happening in the euro zone and China because the situation there is much less clear and harder to forecast.”

Brazil’s benchmark Bovespa stock index gained for the first session in three, rising 1.25 percent to 62,729.36.

Mining giant Vale added 1.72 percent, driving gains in the index, while homebuilder Cyrela climbed 3.74 percent.

“With the index back near 62,000 points, investors are looking at this as a point of entry,” Brugger said.

State-led oil company Petrobras rose 0.88 percent after Chief Executive Officer Maria das Gracas Foster said on Tuesday that the company will raise the price of domestic gasoline and diesel this year.

Petrobras’ inability to pass along the cost of higher oil prices has been a constant complaint among minority shareholders and contributed to the underperformance of the company’s shares compared to other oil majors in recent years.

Shares of airline Gol Linhas Aereas jumped 8.39 percent after a local newspaper reported the government was studying tax cuts to bolster the country’s airlines after steep losses last year.

Mexico’s IPC index snapped a two-day slide, rising 0.27 percent to 39,159.43.

Cement manufacturer Cemex rose 3.17 percent, driving gains in the index, while mining company Grupo Mexico added 0.95 percent.

Banking and retail firm Grupo Elektra rose 3.27 percent as investors looked to pick up cheap shares after the stock fell 34 percent over the previous three sessions. A reduction in the weighting of Elektra in the IPC index last Thursday prompted investors that track the index to start selling shares ahead of the change.

Chile’s IPSA index rose its most in nearly two weeks, climbing 0.36 percent to 4,535.63.

Regional energy group Endesa gained 0.93 percent, leading the index higher, while retailer Falabella added 0.56 percent.