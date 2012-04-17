EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks up on Spanish debt, U.S. earnings

* Spanish 10-year bond yields fall, allay euro zone worries

* Brazil Bovespa gains 1.2 pct; Mexico IPC up 0.7 pct

By Asher Levine and Roberta Vilas Boas

SAO PAULO, April 17 (Reuters) - Mexican and Brazilian stocks rallied on Tuesday as a decline in Spanish 10-year bond yields allayed investor concerns over a widening euro zone debt crisis and strong U.S. corporate results boosted confidence in riskier assets.

Mexico’s IPC index snapped a two-day slide, rising 0.77 percent to 39,355.17, and Brazil’s benchmark Bovespa stock index gained for the first session in three, rising 1.2 percent to 62,698.87 points.

Strong demand for short-term Spanish debt at an auction on Tuesday drove down yields on the country’s 10-year bonds , relieving some investor concern over the country’s ability to finance its debts.

A rash of solid quarterly U.S. corporate results also supported shares. Profits at Coca-Cola Co , Goldman Sachs and Johnson & Johnson all beat analysts’ forecasts, raising hope for the remainder of the earnings season and offering some upbeat news after a string of patchy U.S. data.

“In the U.S., some results came in better than expected, such as Goldman Sachs,” said Ricardo Zeno, a partner with AZ Investimentos in Rio de Janeiro. “The news lately has been very bad, but with the market really day-to-day at this point, good news could help drive a recovery.”

An increase in worries over a widening euro zone debt crisis had recently driven a sell-off in riskier assets such as Latin American stocks in favor of traditional safe-haven assets such as the U.S. dollar.

In Brazil, mining giant Vale added 1.96 percent, while homebuilder Cyrela climbed 5.71 percent.

“With the index back near 62,000 points, investors are looking at this as a point of entry,” said Joao Pedro Brugger, an analyst at Leme Investimentos in Florianópolis, Brazil.

State-led oil company Petrobras rose 0.60 percent after Chief Executive Officer Maria das Gracas Foster said on Tuesday the company will raise the price of domestic gasoline and diesel this year.

Petrobras’ inability to pass along the cost of higher oil prices has been a constant complaint among minority shareholders and contributed to the underperformance of the company’s shares compared with other oil majors in recent years.

Shares of airline Gol Linhas Aereas jumped 11.02 percent after a local newspaper reported the government was studying tax cuts to bolster Brazil’s airlines after steep losses last year.

In Mexico, cement manufacturer Cemex rose 2.94 percent, while mining company Grupo Mexico added 2.54 percent.

Banking and retail firm Grupo Elektra rose 6.26 percent as investors looked to pick up cheap shares after the stock fell 34 percent over the previous three sessions.

Elektra had declined after Mexico’s exchange last week the announced changes that would reduce its weighting in the IPC index.

Chile’s IPSA index ended virtually unchanged, down 0.03 percent. Diversified retailer Cencosud slipped 1.30 percent, and fuel and forestry conglomerate Copec declined 1.58 percent.