EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks rise on German business confidence

* Germany’s Ifo business sentiment index rises unexpectedly

* Brazilian banks rebound; survey sees weak Q1 earnings

* Brazil’s Bovespa gains 0.75 pct, Mexico’s IPC up 0.27 pct

By Asher Levine

SAO PAULO, April 20 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks gained on Friday, led by financial shares, after an unexpected rise in German business sentiment offset concern that the world’s fourth-largest economy could suffer from the impact of the euro zone debt crisis.

The MSCI Latin American stock index posted its biggest gain in over a week, rising 1.25 percent to 3,962.19 and returning above its 125-day simple moving average, a level that has provided support for over three months.

Shares tracked global markets higher after the Munich-based Ifo think tank said business confidence rose for a sixth consecutive month in April, suggesting Europe’s largest economy is shrugging off the region’s debt crisis.

Diminished concern over Europe’s troubles tends to lead investors away from traditional safe-haven assets such as the U.S. dollar in favor of riskier investments such as Latin American equities.

“The data from Germany brings a little bit of relief in the intraday, but its very short term and can’t be counted on to sustain gains,” said Rafael Vendramine, a trader with Espírito Santo Investment Bank in São Paulo.

Brazil’s benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 0.75 percent to 63,085.43 as bank shares jumped their most in a week, driving gains in the index.

Itaú Unibanco Holding, Brazil’s largest non-government lender, posted its biggest gain in six sessions, rising 2.95 percent. State-controlled rival Banco do Brasil climbed 1.64 percent.

Bank shares have been mostly down over the last month as investors weigh the impact of government efforts to reduce the spreads charged by private lenders through ther enactment of interest rate cuts at state-controlled banks.

”People are starting to ask ‘Have we discounted those shares enough?’ Vendramine said. “With the prices very low, a piece of good news comes from abroad and people take that as a signal to jump in.”

Investors remain cautious on the shares, however, as a Reuters poll of analysts on Friday suggested results at Brazil’s largest listed banks may disappoint in the first quarter on the back of slow loan growth, rising delinquencies, and stagnating economic growth.

Shares of Embraer, the world’s third-largest commercial planemaker, fell 2.06 percent after Goldman Sachs Group analysts cut the stock from a list of recommended shares, citing weak sales of regional planes.

Mexico’s IPC index posted its biggest gain in three sessions, rising 0.27 percent to 39,502.88. The index is on track for a 0.94 percent weekly gain, its best of the month.

Telecommunications firm America Móvil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, gained 0.63 percent, driving the index higher, while bottling group Femsa rose 0.77 percent.

Chile’s IPSA index notched its biggest intraday gain of the month, rising 0.76 percent to 4,575,75. The index is set for a weekly gain of over 1 percent.

Retailers led gains in the index, with Falabella climbing 1.43 percent and Cencosud up 1.98 percent.