EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks plummet on euro worry, Walmex

* Euro zone PMI data shows region still struggling

* Walmex shares drag on Mexico stocks after bribery report

* Brazil Bovespa falls 1.53 pct, Mexico IPC off 1 pct

By Rachel Uranga and Asher Levine

MEXICO CITY/SAO PAULO, April 23 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks fell o n M onday on worries about slowing growth and political uncertainty in the euro zone, while a scandal over corruption allegations against Wal-Mart Mexico hammered its shares.

The MSCI Latin American stock index dropped 1 .48 percent to 3882.40.

Concern over Europe sapped demand for Latin American equities after flash purchasing managers’ indexes for the euro zone pointed to a sh arper-than-expected economic contraction in April. [ ID:nL9E7GA00G]

“The only thing the market was betting on to sustain stocks was economic growth and we can’t expect much from Europe,” said Marcelo Varejao, an analyst with Corretora Socopa in Sao Paulo. “Risk aversion is high and no one wants to be overly positioned in stocks, because there could be worse moments to come.”

Further pressuring stocks, a Sunday vote in France - home to the world’s fifth largest economy - opened up the presidential race and the Dutch prime minister offered his resignation in a crisis over budget cuts.

Both events raised concerns among investors over how Europe would continue to handle a debt crisis that has roiled financial markets.

Brazil’s benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 1.53 percent to 61,539.38 points, in its sharpest slip in two weeks. An intraday low m arked the first time the Bovespa traded below 61,000 since mid January.

Shares of Brazilian car rental firm Locamerica fell 4 percent, underscoring wariness of the country’s first initial public offering this year.

Financial exchange operator BM&FBovespa dropped 3.6 percent while homebuilder PDG Realty slid 5.4 percent.

Shares of Banco Bradesco ended flat after profits at Brazil’s No.2 private-sector bank slightly missed estimates in the first quarter, with net interest income falling for the first time in three years and loan defaults jumping to a two-year high.

Preferred shares of steelmaker Usiminas dropped 2 .49 percent ahead of its earnings report. Analysts at Espírito Santo Investment Bank raised their recommendation on the shares to “buy” from “neutral” on Monday, citing a potential rebound in demand, increased import barriers and government efforts to kick-start the economy.

Mexico’s IPC index pos ted its biggest loss in nearly three weeks, falling 1 percent to 38,961.79.

Without upbeat news from Europe the market is likely to trade laterally, with a downward trend, said Mauricio Cervantes a trader at brokerage Multivalores in Mexico City.

Wal-Mart Mexico shares plunged 12.01 percent, dragging the index lower after the New York Times reported that the company had allegedly silenced a bribery probe in Mexico.

Traders said the legal implications of a bribery scandal could harm the company’s bottom line and tarnish its image.

“With an investigation of this type, there are a lot of people, a lot of funds with strict rules that are going to dump their positions,” said Gerardo Roman, a trader at Actinver. Analysts at the brokerage said they are removing Walmex from their list of favorite stocks.

The drop mostly wiped out the year-to-date gain in Walmex shares. Walmex, in which Wal-Mart Stores has a majority stake, had gained about 12 percent this year and reached record highs two weeks ago.

After markets closed Walmex reported worse-than-expected first-quarter earnings.

Chile’s IPSA index dropped 0.94 percent to 4,551.45 points, its largest singled day drop in seven weeks.

Industrial conglomerate Copec lost 2.67 percent, leading the index lower. Meantime, steel and iron ore producer CAP declined 1. 94 pe rcent.