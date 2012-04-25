EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil banks fall, Walmex rebounds after slump

* Brazil banks fall after Itau Unibanco bad loan warning

* Walmex rebound after bribery scandal plunge

* Brazil Bovespa down 0.36 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.56

By Danielle Assalve

SAO PAULO, April 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian bank shares slipped o n W ednesday on fears bad loans will hit profits, while shares of Mexican retailer Walmex bounced back after tanking this week on bribery allegations.

The MSCI Latin American stock index slipped for a second session in a row, falling 0.47 percent.

Falling bank shares drove losses in Brazil after executives at Itau Unibanco Holding said the country’s biggest private-sector lender will set aside more money this year to cover growing losses on bad loans.

“The market is revising down estimates for banks, not only for Itau, who made the statement, but for the entire industry,” said Rafael Vendramine, a trader at Espirito Santo Investment Bank in Sao Paulo.

Shares of Itau fell 5.88 percent for their biggest tumble since August, while rival Banco Bradesco lost 2.58 percent.

Bank shares were also hit by local media reports that a major Brazilian financial institution may seek to purchase rival Banco Santander Brasil.

Shares in Vale, the world’s biggest iron-ore producer, fell 1.46 percent ahead of an expected drop in its first-quarter profits due to falling metals prices, disruptions from heavy rains and spending on new mines.

Brazil’s benchmark Bovespa stock index ended down 0.36 percent.

Global markets eyed the latest statement from the U.S. Federal Reserve where Fed policymakers again said they see modest growth and repeated their pledge to keep interest rates on hold until 2014.

Further clarity on the outlook for the United States, one of Latin America’s top trading partners, after signs of weakness in factory output there could be key to gauge if a recent slump in the region’s stocks may continue or not.

In Mexico, shares in Wal-Mart de Mexico rose 3.7 percent, retracing some of the slump of about 16 percent in the previous two sessions following allegations that executives paid bribes to local officials.

Walmex’s rebound helped lift the country’s IPC index by 0.56 percent.

Shares in Mexican brewer Grupo Modelo fell 4.19 percent, slipping off a record high as investors took profits after its solid first quarter earnings on Monday.

Chile’s IPSA index traded flat as a 1.26 percent gain in retailer Falabella was offset by a 1.59 percent loss in the shares of its rival.