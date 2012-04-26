EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks choppy on earnings

* Markets volatile in the heart of earnings season

* Brazil Bovespa seesaws, edges 0.08 pct higher

* Mexico IPC loses 0.18 pct, Chile IPSA down 0.51 pct

By Asher Levine and Rachel Uranga

SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, April 26 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks were choppy on Thursday on a slate of mixed earnings reports from companies in Brazil and Mexico.

The MSCI Latin American stock index dropped for a second straight day, losing 0.22 percent to 3,886.07. It briefly slipped below its 150-day simple moving average, which has provided support over the past week.

Firms such as Brazilian iron ore giant Vale, card payment processor Cielo, and cosmetics firm Natura all reported earnings after markets closed on Wednesday. Mexican telecoms provider America Movil and lender Banorte were due to report later Thursday.

“The local market is dealing more with internal influences than external ones,” said Eduardo Oliveira, an analyst with Um Investimentos in Sao Paulo. “There is pressure today from Vale and steelmakers, besides the financial sector, which remains weighed down by Bradesco and Itau.”

Brazil’s benchmark Bovespa stock index seesawed, settling 0.08 percent higher at 61,797.17. The index has struggled to hold above 62,000 points in recent sessions.

There was uncertainty over the market’s next move given cross winds from U.S. economic data, the euro zone and Latin American corporate results.

“Volatility will remain a bit higher, as we still have a lot of corporate information to analyze,” Oliveira said.

Banco Itau Unibanco, Brazil’s largest non-government bank, fell 1.15 percent, driving the index lower, after Credit Suisse Group analysts lowered their recommendation on the shares. The analysts cited weak first quarter results and a likely decline in return on equity.

Cielo, Brazil’s largest card payment processor, gained 4.33 percent after reporting late Wednesday that first-quarter profit rose 33 percent from a year ago.

Preferred shares of Vale, the world’s largest iron ore manufacturer, rebounded from early losses after chief executive Murilo Ferreira said global demand for the steelmaking material would remain strong in a conference call on Thursday. The company reported late Wednesday that first-quarter profit fell by nearly half from a year earlier.

Units of Brazilian investment bank BTG Pactual rose as high as 31.86 reais in their debut on the Bovespa exchange, up from a price of 31.25 reais in the firm’s initial public offering. The units are a mix of common and preferred stock of its investment banking and buyout arms.

Mexico’s IPC index fell for the fourth session in five, losing 0.18 percent to 38,998.11 before finding support at its 30-day simple moving average.

Banking and retail firm Grupo Elektra lost 5.15 percent, driving the index lower, while mining company Grupo Mexico dropped 0.64 percent.

Cement manufacturer Cemex fell 1.9 percent, despite posting a narrower than expected first-quarter net loss from a year earlier on Thursday.

Mexican bank Grupo Financiero Banorte bouyed the index, gaining 2.17 percent ahead of its first-quarter earnings announcement, due later Thursday.

“There is a more negative tone in the markets, there is more caution,” said Carlos Hermosillo, an analyst with Banorte-Ixe brokerage in Mexico City. “After earnings comes the summer season where we are going to see more political intensity, not only in Mexico also in the United States and Europe.”

In the United States, a strong housing report was overshadowed by higher than expected new jobless benefit claims.

The threat of political instability from elections in France, Greece and Holland hung over the euro zone, putting a damper on riskier emerging market assets.

The United States is Mexico’s biggest trade partner and the destination for nearly 80 percent of its exports. Brazil’s largest trade partner is China, which is a key market for raw materials exports such as iron ore, soybeans and petroleum.

“Investors are starting to show a preference for Mexico over Brazil, because it is easier to see how the recovery in the U.S. is taking shape, compared to what is happening in China,” said Joao Simoes, who helps oversee 570 million reais ($302 million) at Duna Asset Management in Sao Paulo.

Chile’s IPSA index gave back the previous two session’s gains, falling 0.51 percent to 4,542.89.

Electricity generator Endesa Chile lost 1.7 percent after the company said on Thursday that it expects to invest $2.75 billion in the region over the next five years, including $800 million in 2012.