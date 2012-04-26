EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks rise, driven by earnings

* Markets volatile in the heart of earnings season

* Brazil Bovespa up 0.72 pct, Mexico’s IPC adds 0.37 pct

By Asher Levine and Rachel Uranga

SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, April 26 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks advanced on Thursday in a choppy session driven by a slate of earnings reports from companies in Brazil and Mexico.

The MSCI Latin American stock index added 0.39 percent, after slipping for two sessions in a row and analysts anticipate continued instability in the height of earnings season.

“There is a certain volatility in the market because of expectations over reports coming in the coming days,” said Carlos Gonzalez, an analyst at financial group Monex in Mexico City.

Investors bet ahead of Mexican telecoms provider America Movil and lender Banorte quarterly reports that came out after market close on Thursday.

Meantime, firms such as Brazilian iron ore giant Vale , card payment processor Cielo, and cosmetics firm Natura all reported earnings after markets closed on Wednesday.

In Mexico, the IPC stock index added 0.37 percent to 39,212 points, in a second session of gains.

Banorte jumped 4.17 percent ahead of an-after-market earnings report. Meanwhile, corn miller and tortilla maker Gruma shed the most on the IPC, falling 7.96 percent after reporting on Wednesday a 98 percent drop in first quarter profits compared to last year when they sold an 8.8 percent share of Banorte.

But it was America Movil that limited gains on the IPC. Shares ended near flat, up 0.12 percent ahead of a release of their first quarter results that showed a sharp rise in profit.

Investors had been cautious ahead of the earnings and placed few bets on the company’s stocks, which account for nearly a quarter of the index’s weight, Gonzalez added. A sharp move in America Movil could have tilted the index.

Alpek, the petrochemical unit of conglomerate Alfa, debuted with a 1.53 percent rise in its first day of trading. The country’s top retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico, known as Walmex, continued to climb, up 1.6 percent. Earlier in the week stocks plummeted 16 percent on allegations that executives paid bribes to local officials.

A lingering euro zone debt crisis and the possible drying up of cheap money, could inject further uncertainty in the coming months.

“After earnings comes the summer season where we are going to see much more political intensity in the United States and Europe,” said Carlos Hermosillo, an analyst with Banorte-Ixe brokerage in Mexico City. “It’s possible that we are going to see the end of the Fed’s ‘operation twist,’ and we are possibly going to see further complications in Spain and Italy and that’s why there’s more caution.”

Brazil’s benchmark Bovespa stock index gained, up 0.72 percent to 62,198.06 points.

Banco Itau Unibanco, Brazil’s largest non-government bank, ended near flat, after Credit Suisse Group analysts lowered their recommendation on the shares. The analysts cited weak first quarter results and a likely decline in return on equity.

Cielo, the country’s largest card payment processor, gained 7.06 percent after reporting late Wednesday that first-quarter profit rose 33 percent from a year ago.

Preferred shares of Vale, the world’s largest iron ore manufacturer, added 1.68 percent after chief executive Murilo Ferreira said global demand for the steel making material would remain strong in a conference call on Thursday. The company had reported late Wednesday that first-quarter profit fell by nearly half from a year earlier. Despite the rise, market watchers expect volatility to linger.

Chile’s IPSA index slipped 0.15 percent to 4559.34 points after two straight sessions of gains.

Electricity generator Endesa Chile lost 1.49 percent. The company said on Thursday that it expects to invest $2.75 billion in the region over the next five years, including $800 million in 2012.