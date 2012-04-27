EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks mixed on U.S. GDP, earnings

* U.S. economy grows more slowly than expected in 1st qtr

* Solid corporate results support Mexican shares

* Brazil Bovespa falls 0.51 pct; Mexico IPC up 0.11 pct

By Asher Levine and Rachel Uranga

SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, April 27 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks were mixed on Friday after weaker-than-expected economic growth in the United States sapped demand for commodities shares, while a slate of strong corporate results supported gains in Mexico.

Shares fell across the region after U.S. data showed the economy grew more slowly than expected in the first quarter. That dampened investor optimism for a strengthening recovery in the United States, the world’s largest economy and a key market for Latin American exports.

“The focal point for today is U.S. GDP,” said Ricardo Correa, a broker with Ativa Corretora in Sao Paulo. “From that moment, the market couldn’t sustain its early gains.”

Commodities shares weighed heavily on Brazil’s benchmark Bovespa stock index, which fell 0.51 percent to 61,883.55. The index was set to close the session with its fifth weekly loss in six, leading to its worst monthly performance since September.

Preferred shares of Vale, the world’s largest iron ore producer, fell 1.39 percent, while those of state-controlled oil producer Petrobras lost 1.22 percent.

“With the S&P nearing highs, we should be near 67,000 points, but we’re not,” said Carlos Nielebock, a broker with ICAP Corretora in Sao Paulo. “People are still too scared about the external environment, especially about China.”

China is Brazil’s biggest trading partner, and concerns over its growth have limited gains in Brazil’s commodities exporters, most of which have underperformed the market this year. China is a key purchaser of Latin American raw materials exports such as soybeans, iron ore and petroleum.

“We have little information from China, and the info we get doesn’t point to anything but a slowdown, so everyone is in a waiting game,” said Raphael Martelo, an economist with Tendencias Consultoria in Sao Paulo.

Embraer, the world’s third-largest commercial planemaker, gained 0.68 percent despite posting a drop in first-quarter profit late Thursday. The company’s chief executive said in a conference call on Friday that he sees commercial jet demand stable or growing slightly this year.

Mexico’s IPC index gained for a third straight session, rising 0.11 percent to 39,255.43, though still tracking a weekly loss of 0.27 percent. The index was set to close April with a 0.67 percent loss for the month, its first monthly decline since last September..

Telecommunications firm America Movil gained 1.32 percent. The company, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, posted a better-than-expected jump in first-quarter net profit late Thursday.

Broadcaster Grupo Televisa gained 2.99 percent after it said late Thursday that first-quarter profit almost doubled on strong performance from its pay television business.

“In general (corporate) reports have been strong. They confirm the recovery of the economy,” said Gonzalo Fernandez, an analyst at Banco Santander in Mexico City. “In general the trend is positive, and Mexico will probably continue seeing positive economic numbers from companies and some hiccups in the market depending on Europe.”

Chile’s IPSA index traded flat at 4558.85, but was on track for a weekly loss of 0.8 percent. The index was set to close April with a more than 2 percent loss, its worst monthly performance since November.

Regional energy group Enersis gained 0.66 percent, while industrial conglomerate Copec fell 0.58 percent.