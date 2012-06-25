EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks slip on Petrobras, EU summit worries

* Germany not easing Greek bailout terms at summit

* Petrobras shares plummet on lower-than expected price hike

* Grupo Modelo soars on talk of Anheuser-Busch InBev buyout

* Brazil Bovespa off 2.95 pct

MEXICO CITY/SAO PAULO, June 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks fell on Monday as shares in oil giant Petrobras logged its sharpest drop in more than three years after comments by the firm’s chief executive failed to soothe investor worries that the company would be able to meet output targets and control costs.

At the same time, waning confidence that an upcoming European Union summit would solve the region’s debt crisis pushed other markets lower across Latin America.

In Brazil, stocks fell for a fourth straight session as Petrobras saw its biggest one-day percentage loss in 3-1/2 years. Technical problems on the exchange also caused glitches and kept trading volume low, traders said.

Petrobras preferred shares dropped 8.95 percent after its chief executive said the company needs to be “more realistic” about its plans after missing production targets for nine straight years.

Investors also viewed the size of a hike in fuel prices, announced on Friday, as too timid.

“Petrobras is reviewing the problems it has and looking to improve them rather than making optimistic projections that can’t be met,” said Debora Morsch, an analyst with Solidus Brokerage in Porto Alegre, Brazil. “At first, the market is going to penalize the stock, but it could be good for the company in the long-run.”

Meanwhile, financial markets around the world remained focused on the potential for Europe’s debt troubles to deepen a global slowdown. European leaders will meet at a two day summit on June 28-29.

“Even though policymakers are going to meet this week there isn’t faith that they are going to agree on much,” said Pablo Riveroll, director of analysis at brokerage Actinver in Mexico City. “This is creating a lot of nervousness and uncertainty.”

The skittishness is driving investors into the bond market and other safe-havens, he said. During times of uncertainty, investors tend to flee riskier assets for less risky investments such as U.S. Treasury securities.

Meanwhile, the financial outlook in the euro zone turned even bleaker with Cyprus seeking a lifeline for its banks just hours after Spain submitted a formal request for the bailout of its banks.

The MSCI Latin American stock index slipped 2.32 percent, falling back below its 30-day simple moving average, a level that has provided resistance since early March when the euro zone debt crisis began to hit global stocks.

Brazil’s benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 2.95 percent to its lowest level in nearly two weeks as iron-ore giant Vale lost 1.49 percent.

“This is not the time to buy,” Morsch added. “We may see the Bovespa fall back to 52,000 points before we see any technical support.”

Mexico’s IPC index gained 0.22 percent to 39,157.51, driven by a rise in brewer Grupo Modelo.

The company’s shares soared 19.45 percent after sources said Anheuser-Busch InBev is nearing a $15 billion deal to buy up the company. The big rise caused the exchange to suspend trading briefly during the session.

Cement maker Cemex gained 7.70 percent after the company launched a proposal on Monday to refinance debt due in 2014. Cemex has been working its way out of its deep debt troubles for the past three years.

Chile’s IPSA index dropped for a third straight session, losing 0.74 percent to 4,326.54. The index remained rangebound between 4,200 and 4,400 points for about a month.

Retailer Falabella slipped 1.60 percent and industrial conglomerate Copec dropped 1.89 percent.