EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks fall on OGX, Mexico holds gains
#Market News
June 28, 2012 / 6:11 PM / 5 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks fall on OGX, Mexico holds gains

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Brazil central bank cuts growth view, interest rate
futures fall
    * OGX Petroleo shares drop to lowest level in three years
    * Doubts over outcome of EU summit keep risk appetite low
    * Brazil Bovespa falls 0.37 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.31 pct

    By Asher Levine
    SAO PAULO, June 28 (Reuters) - Brazil's benchmark stock
index dropped for a second straight session as oil firm OGX
extended its selloff, while fading expectations that a meeting
of European leaders would produce concrete steps to solve the
region's debt crisis weighed on Latin American stocks in
general.
    OGX Petroleo, owned by Brazilian billionaire Eike
Batista, led losses on the Sao Paulo stock exchange as it
extended Wednesday's 25 percent slump. But hopes for more
growth-spurring interest rate cuts in Brazil cushioned the fall
in the benchmark Bovespa index.
    Mexico's IPC was the only major Latin American stock
index to hold on to gains, supported by telecommunications firm
America Movil. 
    The MSCI Latin American stock index dropped
0.72 percent, though a technical momentum indicator suggested
stocks may be due to rise in coming sessions.
    The Brazilian central bank slashed its forecast for economic
growth this year to 2.5 percent from 3.5 percent, signaling it
may keep pushing the limits on interest rates to pull the
economy out of its lull. 
    "The downward revision was more than the market was
expecting," said Gustavo Mendonca, an economist with Oren
Investimentos in Rio de Janeiro. "With the bank recognizing
we'll have slower growth, it's more likely we'll see more
interest rate cuts. Stocks linked to consumption and
construction will tend to rise because of that."
     Yields on Brazil interest rate futures fell across
the board on Thursday, reflecting investor expectations for
lower rates.
    PDG Realty, Brazil's biggest homebuilder, gained
3 percent, while rivals MRV Engenharia and Cyrela
 climbed 3.6 percent and 2.59 percent, respectively.
    Shares in OGX Petroleo lost 7.7 percent, touching
their lowest level in more than three years as analysts lowered
their ratings after the company slashed output forecasts.
 
    Europe's troubles also continued to weigh on shares, as EU
leaders discuss a broad roadmap for fiscal, financial and
political union across the euro zone at a meeting on Thursday
and Friday.
    Many investors remained skeptical that the summit would lead
to policy action that would soothe market concerns over the
region's worsening debt crisis.
    "Investors are still hoping for more signs of a serious
discussion on sharing debt or issuing eurobonds," Mendonca
added. "The market needs to hear of progress if it's going to
rise. If nothing happens, we may just continue to fall further."
    The Bovespa is on track to post its worst quarterly
performance since the fourth quarter of 2008 as weak growth in
the local economy and increased risk aversion due to Europe's
debt crisis saps demand for Brazilian equities.
    A technical indicator known as the relative strength index
dropped into "oversold" territory, however, suggesting stocks
may be due for a recovery.
    The Bovespa could see a bit of a technical rebound today,
though volatility will remain on the horizon through tomorrow as
investors await news out of Europe, according to Pedro Amaro, a
trader with brokerage PAX Corretora in Fortaleza, Brazil.
    Mexico's IPC index extended a rally into its fifth
straight day, led by shares of the most widely-traded firms.
    America Movil gained 0.46 percent, while retail giant
Wal-Mart de Mexico rose 0.89 percent.
    Cement and building materials giant Cemex gained
2.1 percent. The company will meet with creditors on Friday and
again on Tuesday in an effort to work its way out of debt
problems brought on by the 2008 financial crisis.
 
    
    Latin America's key stock indexes at 1619 GMT:
 Stock indexes                         Daily pct    YTD pct
                          Latest          change     change
 MSCI LatAm                  3,355.78      -0.72      -6.17
                                                  
 Brazil Bovespa             52,910.07      -0.37      -6.77
                                                  
 Mexico IPC                 39,612.25       0.31       6.84
                                                  
 Chile IPSA                  4,326.26      -0.25       3.56
                                                  
 Chile IGPA                 20,782.52      -0.23       3.24
                                                  
 Argentina MerVal            2,268.40      -0.48      -7.89
                                                  
 Colombia IGBC              13,189.15      -1.76       4.13
                                                  
 Peru IGRA                  20,238.43      -0.47       3.93
                                                  
 Venezuela IBC             250,381.66      -0.64     113.94

