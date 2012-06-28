EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks fall on OGX, Mexico holds gains

* Brazil c.bank cuts growth view, interest rate futures fall * Doubts over outcome of EU summit keep risk appetite low * Brazil Bovespa falls 0.86 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.37 pct By Rachel Uranga and Danielle Assalve MEXICO CITY/SAO PAULO, June 28 (Reuters) - A massive sell-off in shares of oil firm OGX drove Brazil's Bovespa stock down on Th ursday while Mexican shares rallied on bets Sunday's presidential election will usher in quick reforms. OGX Petroleo, owned by Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista, led losses on the Sao Paulo stock exchange as it extended Wednesday's 25 percent slump. But hopes for more growth-spurring interest rate cuts in Brazil cushioned the fall in the benchmark Bovespa index. Mexico's IPC was the only major Latin American stock index to hold its gains as investors bet the opposition Institutional Revolutionary party, led by front-runner Enrique Pena Nieto, will sweep Sunday's election. "What happens on Sunday is helping shares. It's practically a fact that Enrique Pena Nieto is the winner," said Gerardo Sienra, who is in equity sales at Intercam in Mexico City. "There's confidence that he and the PRI will get the majority in Congress and that this is going to help bring structural reforms." A recent poll showed the PRI poised to win a majority in congress, where political divisions have blocked reform efforts since the late 1990s. Mexico's pension funds also went on a buying spree before closing their books on the first quarter, helping to bolster the index, Sienra said. Still, stocks across Latin America were pressured by doubts European policymakers meeting at a two-day summit would come up with concrete solutions to tackle the region's debt crisis. The MSCI Latin American stock index dropped 0.76 percent. "The expectation of what can be decided at the EU summit is crumbling, weighing on markets," said Marcello Paixao, a partner at Principal Capital Management in Sao Paulo. "To make matters worse, we have negative events in Brazil, such as OGX and the worsening of expectations for corporate results in the second quarter." Brazil's benchmark stock index dropped 0.86 percent as it heads toward posting its worst quarterly performance since the fourth quarter of 2008, hampered by weak domestic growth and Europe's debt crisis. The Brazilian central bank on Thursday slashed its forecast for economic growth this year to 2.5 percent from 3.5 percent, signaling it may keep pushing the limits on interest rates to pull the economy out of its lull. "The downward revision was more than the market was expecting," said Gustavo Mendonca, an economist with Oren Investimentos in Rio de Janeiro. "With the bank recognizing we'll have slower growth, it's more likely we'll see more interest rate cuts. Stocks linked to consumption and construction will tend to rise because of that." Yields on Brazil's interest rate futures fell across the board, reflecting investor expectations for lower rates. Realty, Brazil's biggest homebuilder, gained 1.5 percent, while rivals MRV Engenharia and Cyrela climbed 1.74 percent and 1.19 percent, respectively. Shares of oil firm OGX fell 19.2 percent and touched their lowest price in more than three years as analysts lowered their ratings after the company slashed output forecasts. In Mexico, Mexican brewer Grupo Modelo led the index, up 3.83 percent on reports that beer giant Anheuser-Busch InBev could announce a deal as soon as Friday to buy the company. Cement maker Cemex also climbed 2.21 percent a day after announcing a plan to refinance debt due in 2014. The company will meet with creditors on Friday and again on T uesday in an effort to work its way out of debt problems brought on by the 2008 financial crisis. Latin America's key stock indexes at 20:46 GMT: Stock indexes daily % year-to Latest change date % change MSCI LatAm 3,354.44 -0.76 -6.88 Brazil Bovespa 52,652.25 -0.86 -7.23 Mexico IPC 39,637.66 0.37 6.90 Chile IPSA 4,336.36 -0.02 3.80 Chile IGPA 20,820.82 -0.04 3.43 Argentina MerVal 2,268.11 -0.5 -7.90 Colombia IGBC 13,100.75 -1.58 3.43 Peru IGRA 20,207.16 -0.63 3.77 Venezuela IBC 250,722.94 -0.5 114.23