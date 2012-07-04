EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks rise on bets on easing measures

* Investors continue to bet on rate cuts from ECB * Chinese PMI bolsters case for more policy easing * Brazil Bovespa gains 0.53 pct; Mexico down 0.20 pct By Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO, July 4 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks rose on Wednesday to test a key resistance level as investors bet central banks in Europe and China would enact stimulus measures to support growth, while Mexican stocks dipped from a record high. Steelmakers gained on news of price hikes and helped push Brazil's Bovespa to its fourth straight daily gain. The benchmark Bovespa index has had its best four-day run since December, up 6.5 percent since last Thursday. Before that streak, Brazilian stocks had shed more than 22 percent since March on worries about slowing growth in Brazil, Latin America's top economy, as well as fears that Europe's debt crisis could spur a deeper global downturn. The Bovespa rose 0.53 percent to 56,076.82 points on Wednesday, marking its second attempt to break past the 56,000 level since rebounding off an eight-month low last month. If the Bovespa can hold above this level in the coming session, it could bode for further gains, chart analysts said. "If you actually break this downtrend, you may find room for some recovery up to 61,000 points," or about 9 percent, said Marcelo Salinas, technical analyst at Brazilian brokerage Estrategia Investimentos. Volume was the lowest in nearly three months, with U.S. markets closed for the Independence Day holiday. Stocks would need to rise on much stronger volume in the coming days to demonstrate conviction in the recent rebound. Many investors were also sidelined a day ahead of a European Central Bank policy meeting. The ECB is widely expected to cut interest rates to a record low in an effort to boost the euro zone's lagging economy, an expectation that has supported riskier assets around the world, such as emerging market stocks. China's services firms grew at their slowest rate in 10 months in June, according to purchasing managers index data released Wednesday. The data reinforced views that China, Brazil's biggest trading partner and a key purchaser of Latin American raw material exports, would ease monetary policy to support growth. "It's a combination of both the ECB and China expectations that gave a bit more optimism to the market," said Andre Paes, head of research at Infinity Asset Management in Curitiba, Brazil. Shares in Usiminas, Brazil's largest producer of flat steel, rose 3.25 percent a day after reports that the firm informed some distributors this week of plans to raise prices. Other companies are expected to follow suit. "They could regain some margins, which have been pressured since the beginning of last year," said Victor Pena, an analyst at BB Investimentos, of the steel sector in general. Mexico's IPC index slipped 0.2 percent after hitting a record high in the previous session. Retail giant Wal-Mart de Mexico dipped 0.54 percent after data showed Mexico's consumer confidence fell from a four-year high in June, hurt by a global slowdown. Chile's IPSA index closed little changed, off 0.04 percent from a seven-week high. Banco de Chile fell 0.95 percent. Latin American stock prices at 2137 G.M.T Stock indexes daily % year-to Latest change date % change MSCI Latam 3,595.41 -0.42 -0.19 Brazil Bovespa 56,076.82 0.53 -1.19 Mexico IPC 40,353.43 -0.2 8.84 Chile IPSA 4,418.69 -0.04 5.77 Chile IGPA 21,154.27 -0.03 5.09 Argentina MerVal 2,426.56 0.52 -1.46 Colombia IGBC 13,723.33 0.15 8.35 Peru IGRA 20,718.49 -0.28 6.39 Venezuela IBC 248,429.38 0.62 112.27