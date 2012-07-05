EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks choppy on ECB, China rate cuts

* European Central Bank cuts interest rates to record low * China surprises with rate cut to spur growth * Brazil Bovespa +1.2 pct, Mexico IPC -0.5 pct By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO, July 5 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks were choppy on Thursday after China and the European Central bank cut interest rates in a bid to tackle a downturn in economic activity. Oil producers and steelmakers helped lead the Bovespa to its fifth straight daily gain, while telecommunications firm America Movil dragged on Mexico's IPC index. Major central banks took action to spark economic growth on Thursday, with the ECB issuing a widely expected rate cut and the Bank of England launching a third round of monetary stimulus. Markets were surprised, however, after China's central bank said it would cut interest rates for the second time in two months in a bid to spark economic growth. China is Brazil's biggest trading partner and a key market for Latin American commodities exports such as iron ore, petroleum, copper and soy. Still, Brazilian stocks remained choppy throughout the session as investors digested the news. "The interest rate cut in China can be read in two ways, said Eduardo Dias, an investment supervisor with Omar Camargo Corretora in Sao Paulo. "It's positive because it is meant to encourage the economy, but at the same time, if you need to cut rates to do so, it could be a signal that the economy is weaker than they would like." The MSCI Latin American stock index rose 0.3 percent, after dropping 0.4 percent in the previous session. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index gained 1.2 percent as a technical momentum indicator known as slow stochastics approached a sell signal in "overbought" territory, suggesting stocks may be due to fall in coming sessions. State-controlled oil producer Petrobras rose 3.1 percent, leading gains in the index. Steelmaker Gerdau added 3.8 percent on expectations China's rate cuts would stimulate demand for metals. "When China does well, you see steelmakers doing better," said Marcello Paixao, a partner at Sao Paulo-based Principia Capital Management. Considering industry has stagnated in Brazil, steelmakers have become more sensitive to demand from abroad, Paixao added. Mexico's IPC index dropped for a second straight day, though a technical indicator known as the relative strength index remained in "overbought" territory, indicating stocks may have room to fall further in coming days. America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, fell 0.9 percent and contributed most to the index's losses. Mexico's communications ministry asked the Supreme Court to review a legal case that could decide whether Slim can enter the lucrative television market, according to a document from the court. Mexico has barred Slim from TV until his giant home phone business, Mexico's leading fixed-line phone service provider Telmex , a unit of America Movil, gives fair access to rivals. Chile's IPSA index was little changed around 4,420 points, a resistance level that markets continued to test for a third straight session. Key Latin American stock indexes at 1615 GMT Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,608.20 0.36 -0.19 Brazil Bovespa 56,751.11 1.2 -0.01 Mexico IPC 40,129.95 -0.55 8.23 Chile IPSA 4,418.24 -0.01 5.76 Chile IGPA 21,150.15 -0.02 5.07 Argentina MerVal 2,365.79 -2.5 -3.93 Colombia IGBC 13,777.44 0.39 8.78 Peru IGRA 20,725.71 0.03 6.43