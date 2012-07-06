EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks slip on US jobs report

* U.S. employers added fewer jobs than expected in June * Brazil investors cautious ahead of Monday holiday * Brazil Bovespa falls 1.83 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.26 pct By Asher Levine SAO PAULO, July 6 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks fell their most in nearly two weeks on Friday after data showed employers in the United States added fewer jobs than expected in June, raising concerns a recovery in the world's largest economy is losing steam. The MSCI Latin American stock index fell for a third consecutive day, losing 1.58 percent to 3,534.72. Commodities exporters Vale and Petrobras weighed on Brazil's Bovespa on profit taking as well as concerns of sagging global demand. The U.S. Labor Department said non-farm payrolls expanded by just 80,000 jobs in June, falling short of forecasts. That added to worries Europe's debt crisis is dragging on growth in the United States and will have a knock on effect on the global economy. Worries over a slowdown in global growth has led investors away from riskier Latin American assets in favor of safe-haven investments such as the U.S. dollar. "The optimism that we had at end of last week has slowed down and the market is waiting for the next steps, principally from the Fed at its next meeting," said Joao Pedro Brugger, an analyst at Leme Investimentos in Florianopolis, Brazil. "With the U.S. numbers a little worse, investors are looking at whether polic ymakers might take action, perhaps with QE3." Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index lost 1.83 percent to 55,349.92, though is on track to close the session with a 1.9 percent weekly gain. The Bovespa gained over 7 percent in the previous five sessions, as commodities companies, which had been performing well below the index, recovered along with market optimism after a European Union summit last week. Profit taking in commodities shares drove losses in the Bovespa on Friday, with state-controlled oil producer Petrobras down 2.14 percent and iron-ore giant Vale losing 1.6 percent. "Next week will continue to be volatile, with the index floating between 52-53,000 and 57-58,000 points until we have a better perspective of what is going to happen in Europe," Brugger said. Brazil's stock market will remain closed on Monday for a local holiday, adding to risk aversion in today's session, analysts said. Mexico's IPC index slipped for a third day, falling 0.26 percent to 39,937.52, though was still on track to post a 2.5 percent weekly gain, its third in a row. Mexican stocks are susceptible to economic weakness in the United States, the destination of over 80 percent of Mexico's exports. Mining firm Grupo Mexico fell 1.11 percent, contributing most to the index's fall, while bottling company Femsa added 0.77 percent. Shares of telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, fell 0.12 percent. A court on Thursday said a decision on whether Slim may enter the TV market will not be decided until after Mexico's next president takes office in December. Chile's IPSA index posted its biggest daily loss in nearly two weeks, falling 0.49 percent to 4,404.71, but was still set to eke out a slight gain for the week. Retailer Falabella lost 0.85 percent, while industrial conglomerate Copec fell 1.11 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 15:03 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,534.72 -1.58 -0.3 Brazil Bovespa 55,349.92 -1.83 -2.47 Mexico IPC 39,937.52 -0.26 7.71 Chile IPSA 4,404.71 -0.49 5.44 Chile IGPA 21,099.46 -0.39 4.82 Argentina MerVal 2,361.64 -0.81 -4.10 Colombia IGBC 13,700.63 -0.89 8.17 Peru IGRA 20,570.38 -0.44 5.63 Venezuela IBC 248,429.38 0 112.27