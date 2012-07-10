FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks fall as China data fuels demand worries
July 10, 2012 / 4:56 PM / in 5 years

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks fall as China data fuels demand worries

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* China annual import growth lower than expected in June
    * Commodities shares weigh on Brazilian bourse
    * Brazil Bovespa falls 1.5 pct; Mexico IPC up 0.1 pct

    By Asher Levine and Rachel Uranga
    SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, July 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks
fell on Tuesday after data from China stoked fears over slowing
demand from Brazil's biggest trading partner, while retailer
Wal-Mart de Mexico supported the Mexican bourse.
    The MSCI Latin American stock index fell for
the fourth session in five, losing 0.8 percent. 
    Shares of Brazil's top raw materials exporters slumped with
a fall in commodities prices after China's trade data showed
that imports in June rose at only half the pace expected. China
is a key purchaser of Brazilian iron ore, petroleum and soy.
 
    "Any risk of China weakening is very worrisome for us," said
Guilherme Sand, a broker with Solidus Corretora in Porto Alegre,
Brazil. "It impacts exporters a lot, be it steelmakers, miners,
oil firms. Anything linked to commodities is feeling it." 
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index slipped 1.5
percent to 54,550, its lowest level in over a week and marking a
second straight loss.
     The Reuters/Jefferies CRB index of the 19
most-traded agricultural, energy and metals commodities fell 0.7
percent.
    The decline in commodities-linked shares was led by
Petrobras, Brazil's state-controlled oil company, and Vale, the
world's largest iron-ore miner. Preferred shares of Petrobras
 lost 2.8 percent, contributing most to the Bovespa's
fall, while shares of Vale, fell 1.6 percent.
    Sand said called the 52,000 mark for the Bovespa "a very
worrying level," adding, "It's a psychological level that we've
hit a few times and if we were to break it, we could see sharper
falls as investors exit the market."
    PDG Realty, Brazil's biggest homebuilder, slumped
nearly 6 percent after it halved its forecast for new project
launches in 2012, according to a securities filing
Tuesday. 
    Shares of Itau Unibanco, Brazil's largest
non-government bank, lost 1.7 percent after the lender said it
will form a 1 billion reais ($493 million) joint venture with
Banco BMG to offer payroll-deductible loans. 
    Analysts said that while the loans are safer and could
contribute to bringing down default rates, they are also less
lucrative, which could weigh on profits.
    Mexico's IPC index edged up 0.1 percent to 40,006.
The index has remained rangebound near 40,000 points for over a
week.
    "There is consolidation around 40,000 until the market gets
more information about Europe and sees more data out of the
United States," said Carlos Gonzalez, an analyst at financial
group Monex in Mexico City.
    Shares of retail giant Wal-Mart de Mexico rose
1.15 percent after reporting late Monday that sales at its
Mexican stores open at least a year rose 5.3 percent in June
from the same month last year. 
    Broadcaster Televisa gained 0.4 percent after
reporting a 12.3 increase in revenue in the second quarter.
 
    Chile's IPSA index dropped for the third straight
day, but found support at its 50-day simple moving average, a
level below which the index has not closed in nearly two weeks.
    Retailer Falabella dropped 1.1 percent,
contributing the most to the index's losses, while industrial
conglomerate Copec slipped 0.5 percent.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes at 1625 GMT
    
 Stock indexes                         daily %     YTD %
                         Latest         change    change
 MSCI LatAm                 3,525.49     -0.81     -1.34
                                                
 Brazil Bovespa            54,523.40     -1.57     -3.93
                                                
 Mexico IPC                40,026.31      0.16      7.95
                                                
 Chile IPSA                 4,359.33      -0.4      4.35
                                                
 Chile IGPA                20,927.96     -0.31      3.97
                                                
 Argentina MerVal           2,343.02      -1.7     -4.86
                                                
 Colombia IGBC             13,649.27     -0.47      7.77
                                                
 Peru IGRA                 20,408.10     -0.13      4.80
                                                
 Venezuela IBC            250,056.72         0    113.66

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
