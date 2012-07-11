EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks gain ahead of Fed minutes

* Investors await signals of monetary stimulus from U.S. Fed * Brazil Bovespa up 0.28 percent, Mexico IPC up 0.41 percent By Asher Levine and Rachel Uranga SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, July 11 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks posted modest gains on Wednesday as investors awaited the release of a statement from the U.S. Federal Reserve that could hint at more monetary stimulus to support growth in the world's largest economy. The MSCI Latin American stock index gained 0.4 percent to 3,509.26. Brazilian stocks rose early in the session as bargain hunters snapped up shares of the most widely traded companies a day after stocks posted their biggest daily loss of the week. The index fluctuated between positive and negative territory for most of the session, however, as traders looked to book quick profits ahead of the release of minutes from June's meeting of Federal Reserve policymakers later in the day. "The market is waiting for the release of the Fed minutes, looking for signals that they could adopt new stimuli," said Luis Roberto Monteiro, a broker with brokerage Renascenca in Sao Paulo. "The drop yesterday was a bit exaggerated, but the fact is that the global outlook is still negative, with fears over a slowdown in the United States and China, as well as Europe and Brazil." Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index gained 0.5 percent to 53,989.80. The index has swung widely over the previous two months, alternating between highs near 57,000 and lows near 52,500. Analysts said volatility will persist ahead of the release of key indicators this week, such as GDP data from top trade partner China, which is expected to show the slowest growth in at least three years. Shares of Embraer, the world's largest maker of regional jets, fell over 6 percent after the company announced late Tuesday that its order backlog, a gauge of future revenue, fell to a six-year low. Preferred shares of mining giant Vale slipped 0.05 percent. The company said late Tuesday it had sold its ferromanganese plants in Europe to units of Glencore International Plc for $160 million as it seeks to help finance core investments in iron ore, coal and nickel. Mexico's IPC index rose for the third straight session, gaining 0.45 percent to 40,229.96. Telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, gained 1.21 percent, contributing most to the index's gains, while retail giant Wal-Mart de Mexico rose 1.13 percent. "The main reason (for today's rise) is the gaining confidence in the Mexican economy," said Gerardo Sienra, a trader at brokerage Intercam in Mexico City. "There is also optimism that corporate results will come in better than expected, which is also supporting the market." Shares of Coca-Cola Femsa, the biggest bottler of the soda in Latin America, fell 2.88 percent after more than 2 million shares and 60,000 of its U.S.-listed ones were sold in a block trade, traders said. Chile's IPSA index snapped a three-day slide, rising 0.2 percent to 4,361.82. Banks led gains in the index, with shares of Banco Santander Chile rising 0.94 percent and those of rival Banco de Chile up 0.52 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1624 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,504.50 0.24 -2.95 Brazil Bovespa 53,855.86 0.28 -5.11 Mexico IPC 40,211.81 0.41 8.45 Chile IPSA 4,365.73 0.3 4.51 Chile IGPA 20,951.85 0.26 4.08 Argentina MerVal 2,346.46 1.25 -4.72 Colombia IGBC 13,584.34 0.15 7.25 Peru IGRA 20,186.55 -0.19 3.66 Venezuela IBC 250,195.80 0.06 113.78