EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican shares at record high on retail sales

* U.S. June retail sales data disappoint * Brazil Bovespa falls 1.7 pct, Mexico IPC up 1 pct By Rachel Uranga MEXICO CITY, July 16 (Reuters) - Mexican shares rallied on Monday to record highs, rising for a sixth straight session, bolstered by strong retail sales locally, but surprisingly poor retail sales in the United States dragged down Brazilian shares. The MSCI Latin American stock index slipped 0.4 percent to 3,517.25 points, hurt by U.S. retail sales that fell for a third straight month in June, adding to concerns in Brazil that the U.S. economic recovery is flagging. Brazil's Bovespa index slipped 1.71 percent to 53,401.80. But investors in Mexico brushed off those figures and instead eyed U.S. manufacturing data and local retail sales. Mexico's IPC stock index rose 1.02 percent to a record 40,910.80, buoyed by private data that showed same-store sales for Mexican supermarkets and department and specialty stores rose on average 7.9 percent in June from a year earlier. Shares were further supported by data showing manufacturing in New York state perked up in July after a sharp drop the month before. "Obviously (U.S. retail sales data) was a negative surprise for the market," said Luis Rodriguez, an analyst at Finamex in Guadalajara, Mexico. "On the other hand, New York manufacturing came out positive and that also affects Mexico," he added, highlighting the close links between the U.S. and Mexican manufacturing sectors. "The index is reflecting a positive outlook, a scenario of growth," Rodriguez added. "We could see improvement in the second half of the year if the economy in the United States doesn't worsen." The IPC index, which normally tracks Wall Street, has been moving in the opposite direction over the last few sessions but technical indicators place shares in "overbought" territory, suggesting that the index could face losses ahead. Mexican conglomerate Alfa on Monday reported a 22 percent drop in second-quarter profits due mostly to a drop in the value of the peso, which has made it costly to pay down its dollar-based debts. Shares of Alfa ended up 0.27 percent. In Brazil, the stock index clocked its sharpest drop in four sessions. "Investors know the market is volatile. Whatever little piece of news, whatever sneeze, people can't ignore it," said Douglas Pinto, a broker with BGC Liquidez in Sao Paulo. He added that this scenario will likely continue through the end of the year, "or at least until we see better growth numbers in industry and more sustainable growth in the economy." Piling on worries, the International Monetary Fund cut its global growth forecasts, pointing out that emerging market economies were being dragged down by economic troubles in Europe. Shares of OGX, the oil company controlled by Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista, fell 6.19 percent, weighing heavily on the index, after analysts at Deutsche Bank Securities cut their price target and recommendation on the stock. Shares of credit card payment processor Cielo added 1.16 percent, while those at smaller rival Redecard were unchanged. Analysts surveyed by Reuters said slowing transaction volumes, falling prices and higher expenses during the second half may weigh on the sector's shares. On Tuesday and Wednesday investors will be eyeing U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's semiannual monetary policy report for any hint at a third round of Fed bond-buying, a measure that could stimulate risk appetite. "There are some expectations about what Bernanke could say tomorrow and Wednesday, and investors are watching that, but there isn't much enthusiasm about (stimulus) measures," said Reginaldo Galhardo, with brokerage Treviso Corretora in Sao Paulo. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2204 GMT: Stock indexes daily % year-to Latest change date % change MSCI LatAm 3,517.25 -0.4 -2.36 Brazil Bovespa 53,401.80 -1.71 -5.91 Mexico IPC 40,910.80 1.02 10.34 Chile IGPA 20,984.84 0.37 4.25 Argentina MerVal 2,385.09 0.15 -3.15 Colombia IGBC 13,576.91 -0.64 7.19 Peru IGRA 20,067.35 -0.2 3.05 Venezuela IBC 249,226.94 0 112.95