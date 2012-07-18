EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks up on bargain-hunting, Mexico rally stalls

* Global growth uncertainty keep investors on sidelines * Brazil commods shares down; banks, steelmakers up * Brazil Bovespa gains 1.04 percent, Mexico IPC down 0.28 percent By Asher Levine SAO PAULO, July 18 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks gained on Wednesday, as investors picked up cheap shares of Brazilian banks and homebuilders after recent falls, though lingering concern over the health of the global economy sapped demand for shares of commodities producers. The MSCI Latin American stock index rose for the third session in four, climbing 1.07 percent to 3,579.69. Companies linked to domestic demand led Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index higher, while Mexico's IPC index failed to extend its rally into an eighth day, limited by shares of telecommunications firm America Movil Shares remained volatile throughout the session, a day after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke offered a bleak assessment of the global economy with few hints of near-term monetary stimulus to support U.S. growth. Data from the United States showed groundbreaking on new homes rose in June to its fastest pace in over three years, however, helping offset concern over the pace of recovery in the world's largest economy and lending support to equities markets. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index gained 1.04 percent after swinging into negative territory earlier in the session. "Volume is low today, showing the indecision that's out there," said Guilherme Sand, a broker with Solidus Corretora in Porto Alegre, Brazil. "In a climate of doubt, people are waiting before taking positions." Stocks linked to domestic consumption, such as banks and homebuilders, led gains in the index, with state-controlled lender Banco do Brasil rising 4.4 percent and PDG Realty, Brazil's largest homebuilder, up 3.5 percent. Banco do Brasil shares had fallen nearly 9 percent over the previous week, while those of PDG lost more than 11 percent. "In general, some stocks that had fallen sharply are improving today, but it's nothing to indicate a trend, simply turnover in stocks as people rebalance their portfolios and look for bargains," said Ariovaldo Santos, an equities manager at brokerage H.Commcor in Sao Paulo. Preferred shares of Vale, the world's largest iron-ore producer, fell 0.75 percent. Analysts expect the miner to announce a sequential increase in production levels in the second quarter after market close. Steelmaker Usiminas climbed 3.7 percent after Deutsche Bank Securities analysts raised their recommendation on the company's preferred shares, saying the company's challenging outlook and expectations of a weak second-quarter performance are already reflected in its stock price. Mexico's IPC index fell for the first session in eight, losing 0.28 percent to 41,155.78. A technical momentum indicator known as slow stochastics approached a sell signal in "overbought" territory, suggesting stocks may be due to fall further in coming sessions. Telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, weighed most heavily on the index, losing 0.44 percent, while lender Grupo Financiero Banorte rose 1.1 percent. Chile's IPSA index rallied for a third straight session, adding 0.17 percent to 4,398.36. Regional energy group Enersis rose 0.47 percent, driving gains in the index, while retailer Cencosud lost 0.4 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 16:33 GMT: Stock indexes daily % yearly % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,579.69 1.07 -1.68 Brazil Bovespa 54,469.45 1.04 -4.03 Mexico IPC 41,155.78 -0.28 11.00 Chile IPSA 4,398.36 0.17 5.29 Chile IGPA 21,079.77 0.17 4.72 Argentina MerVal 2,477.20 3.06 0.59 Colombia IGBC 13,656.17 0.02 7.82 Peru IGRA 20,020.97 -0.06 2.81 Venezuela IBC 245,601.63 -0.81 109.85