EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks mixed; Brazil up, Mexico rally stalls

* Brazil commods shares down; banks, steelmakers up * Brazil Bovespa gains 1.25 percent, Mexico IPC down 1.27 percent By Rachel Uranga and Asher Levine MEXICO CITY/SAO PAULO, July 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian shares gained on Wednesday, as investors picked up cheap shares of banks and homebuilders after recent falls while Mexican shares declined from record highs. The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS rose for the third session in four, climbing 0.79 percent to 3,579.69. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index gained 1.25 percent as Mexico's IPC stock index fell 1.27 percent breaking a seven-session winning streak where it reached record highs. "In general, some stocks that had fallen sharply are improving today, but it's nothing to indicate a trend, simply turnover in stocks as people rebalance their portfolios and look for bargains," said Ariovaldo Santos, an equities manager at brokerage H.Commcor in Sao Paulo. Investors remain nervous about Europe's debt crisis and a recovery in the United States. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke reiterated in congressional testimony Tuesday and Wednesday the U.S. central bank could take additional action if it finds job creation lagging too much. Later, the Fed's Beige Book survey showed the U.S. economy is still struggling. Leading Brazil's index higher, Banco do Brasil advanced 6.9 percent and homebuilder PDG Realty added 3.48 percent. Shares had fallen nearly 9 percent over the previous week, while those of PDG lost more than 11 percent. Preferred shares of Vale, the world's largest iron-ore producer, fell 0.36 percent. Analysts expect the miner to announce a sequential increase in production levels in the second quarter after market close. Brazil's telecom regulator suspended the sale of new mobile plans by three carriers, TIM Participacoes,, Grupo Oi and America Movil in some states until they improve services. Shares in TIM declined 2.77 percent, Oi fell 2.24 percent and America Movil dropped 1.05 percent. Steelmaker Usiminas climbed 3.7 percent after Deutsche Bank Securities analysts raised their recommendation on the company's preferred shares, saying the company's challenging outlook and expectations of a weak second-quarter performance are already reflected in its stock price. Mexico's IPC index fell for the first session in eight, losing 1.27 percent to end at 40,747.47 points. "This is healthy and justified profit-taking, the valuations in the market were a bit too high," said Carlos Ponce, an analyst at bank Ve por Mas in Mexico City. Telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim fell 1.05 percent and retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico dropped 2.29 percent. Chile's IPSA index rallied for a third straight session, adding 0.36 percent to 4,406.39. Integrated steel and iron ore producer Cap SA advanced 2.01 percent and retailer Falabella gained 0.79 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2210 GMT: Stock indexes daily year-to Latest pct date change pct change MSCI Latam 3,569.60 0.79 -0.91 Brazil Bovespa 54,583.13 1.25 -3.83 Mexico IPC 40,747.47 -1.27 9.90 Chile IPSA 4,406.39 0.36 5.48 Chile IGPA 21,121.08 0.37 4.92 Argentina MerVal 2,496.67 3.87 1.38 Colombia IGBC 13,671.90 0.14 7.94 Peru IGRA 20,088.64 0.27 3.16 Venezuela IBC 245,601.63 -0.81 109.85