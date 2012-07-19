EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks gain, fueled by strong earnings abroad

* Positive results abroad feed demand for Brazilian stocks * America Movil weighs on Mexico's bourse * Brazil Bovespa gains 1.19 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.43 pct By Asher Levine SAO PAULO, July 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks gained on W ednesday after strong corporate earnings in developed markets fed appetite for riskier assets, though shares of telecommunications firm America Movil weighed on Mexico's bourse. The MSCI Latin American stock index rallied for a third day, gaining 0.43 percent to 3,584.94. Shares tracked global markets higher after a string of positive earnings results in the United States and Europe suggested many corporations were not as affected by the global slowdown as some analysts had expected. "With results coming in better than expected and the macroeconomic scenario having calmed down, the market is less pessimistic in relation to the future," said Mirela Rappaport, a portfolio manager with Sao Paulo-based Investport. "It's a movement toward less risk aversion, but it won't lead to a rally, as we don't see enough investor confidence yet." Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index gained for the third straight session, rising 1.19 percent to 55,231.30 and punching through its 50-day simple moving average, a level the index has failed to close above for nearly four months. The index is facing resistance at 56,500 points, with support at 53,400 points, according to BB Investimentos. Preferred shares of state-controlled oil producer Petrobras rose 1.55 percent, contributing most to the index's rise, while PDG Realty, Brazil's biggest homebuilder, gained 4.59 percent. Shares of TIM Participacoes, Brazil's second-largest wireless phone company, fell more than 8 percent after telecom regulator Anatel said it was suspending sales of TIM's mobile plans in 19 states beginning on Monday. Shares of Redecard, Brazil's second-largest card payment processor, gained 1.3 percent after the company posted better-than-expected second-quarter earnings on Wednesday. Brazil's central bank published minutes on Thursday from its most recent policy-setting meeting, when it slashed interest rates to a record-low 8 percent. The minutes supported the view that rate cuts are set to continue, though the end of the monetary easing cycle may be near. "The fall in interest rates has lowered the propensity of investors to take their money out of the market but it still hasn't been reflected in better corporate results," Rappaport added. "We hope to see that in the third and fourth quarter, which will lead investors to re-enter the market with more enthusiasm." Mexico's IPC index slipped for the second day in a row, falling 0.43 percent to 40,571.09. Shares of telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, fell 1.11 percent, contributing the most to the index's losses after the company's Brazilian unit, Claro, was banned from selling new plans in three states by the country's telecoms regulator. "The regulatory agency actions are hitting America Movil and that's hurting the index," said Jaime Martinez, a trader at Mexico City brokerage Actinver. Chile's IPSA index snapped a three-day rally, falling 0.36 percent to 4,390.74. Regional energy group Enersis slipped 2.91 percent, while industrial conglomerate Copec fell 0.38 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 16:13 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,584.94 0.43 -0.91 Brazil Bovespa 55,231.30 1.19 -2.68 Mexico IPC 40,571.09 -0.43 9.42 Chile IPSA 4,390.74 -0.36 5.10 Chile IGPA 21,063.10 -0.27 4.64 Argentina MerVal 2,519.91 0.93 2.33 Colombia IGBC 13,699.14 0.20 8.16 Peru IGRA 20,137.39 0.24 3.41 Venezuela IBC 241,762.25 -1.56 106.57