EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks plunge on Spain worries

* Spain economy contracts 0.4 pct in second quarter * Brazil Bovespa falls 3.1 pct, Mexico IPC flat By Asher Levine SAO PAULO, July 23 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks plunged on Monday as half a dozen Spanish regional governments appeared set to seek financial support, fueling fears the country will need a full sovereign bailout and sapping demand for riskier assets. The MSCI Latin American stock index fell 2.6 percent to 3,458.58, as a technical momentum indicator known as the MACD posted a so-called "bearish cross" in overbought territory, suggesting the index could fall further in coming sessions. Shares fell across the board on Brazil's Bovespa index while telecommunications firm America Movil supported Mexico's bourse. Worries over the euro zone debt crisis retook center stage on reports that up to six of Spain's regional authorities may seek aid from the central government, following the footsteps of Valencia. The news combined with data showing economic output in the country fell 0.4 percent in the second quarter, sending the government's borrowing costs up to levels widely seen as unsustainable. "It's becoming clear that Spain is going to need help, and the thought goes that we'll have to deal with Italy next so, once again, Europe is facing the emergency room," said Andre Paes, head of research at Infinity Asset Management in Curitiba, Brazil. "Brazil pays dearly for the fact that it is one of the most liquid emerging markets. On a day like today, investors are selling here to take defensive positions." Concerns over a widening euro zone debt crisis tend to lead investors away from riskier assets in favor of safe-haven investments such as the U.S. dollar. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index plunged 3.1 percent to 52,538.98, briefly touching its lowest level in over nine months earlier in the session. Shares of the most widely traded companies contributed most to the index's fall, with preferred shares of iron-ore mining giant Vale down 3.3 percent and those of state-controlled oil producer Petrobras down 2.7 percent. Shares of TIM Participações fell 2.8 percent after a Brazilian court denied its request to overturn a decision by the telecommunications watchdog that suspended sales of new plans by the firm in 19 states, according to a court filing on Monday. Shares of Banco Bradesco, Brazil's No. 2 private sector lender, fell 5.4 percent after the company posted lower-than-expected second-quarter earnings and cut its lending growth projections for this year. The Bovespa gained more than 13 percent in the first quarter as efforts to boost liquidity in Europe and hopes that the region's debt crisis would be resolved led foreign investors to pour money into Brazilian stocks in search of returns. Those flows largely reversed in the months that followed, as rising fears over a Greek exit from the euro zone and possible contagion into other European economies sparked a flight to safe-haven assets, driving the Bovespa down nearly 16 percent in the second quarter. "People, especially foreign investors, are always saying that the risk level in Brazil's market is higher than in others, even when we outperform expectations," Paes said. "It's an unfair bias. Fundamentally, Brazil has no sovereign risk, it's growing, and there are many other countries that are doing much worse." Many investors have turned to Mexican stocks as an alternative to Brazil in recent months, helping the country's IPC stock index post a 10 percent gain in the year to date, compared with an over 7 percent loss for the Bovespa. Analysts have cited the election of President-elect Enrique Pena Nieto, who is expected to usher in structural reforms to boost the country's economy, as a catalyst for Mexico's equities market. Mexico's IPC rebounded from early losses on Monday, trading little changed at 40,811.24 points. The index was supported by shares of telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, though shares of cement manufacturer Cemex weighed. "We stay bullish on Mexico but with caution," Citi analysts, led by Julio Samora, wrote in an investor note on Monday. "We don't like the fact that it has become the consensus call," the analysts wrote, adding that rising valuations and increasing attention paid to smaller-capitalization firms are flashing warning signs. Chile's IPSA index fell its most in six weeks, losing 1.0 percent to 4,341.57. Retailer Falabella lost 1.3 percent, contributing most to the index's losses, while industrial conglomerate Copec slid 1.2 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 17:25 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,458.58 -2.56 -1.47 Brazil Bovespa 52,538.98 -3.06 -7.43 Mexico IPC 40,811.24 0.01 10.07 Chile IPSA 4,341.57 -0.98 3.93 Chile IGPA 17,861.57 -15.09 -11.27 Argentina MerVal 2,408.50 -2.07 -2.20 Colombia IGBC 13,519.99 -1.48 6.74 Peru IGRA 19,829.81 -0.97 1.83 Venezuela IBC 246,719.22 0.11 110.81