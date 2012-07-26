EMERGING MARKETS-Draghi's pledge boosts Latam stocks

* Draghi says ECB will act to save euro * Banks lead Brazil's Bovespa higher, Vale weighs * Bovespa up 1.79 pct, Mexico IPC gains 0.99 pct By Danielle Assalve and Rachel Uranga SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, July 26 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks gained their most in nearly two weeks on Thursday after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi pledged to do whatever was necessary within the bank's mandate to protect the euro zone from collapse. The MSCI Latin American stock index snapped a four-day slide, rising 1.98 percent to 3,502.93. Banks led gains on Brazil's Bovespa index, though shares of iron-ore giant Vale weighed after posting disappointing second-quarter results. Shares of telecommunications firm America Movil drove Mexico's IPC index to its biggest gain in ten sessions. ECB President Mario Draghi calmed investor fears over a worsening euro zone debt crisis by signaling that the bank would take action to help lower borrowing costs in the region, especially for troubled nations Spain and Italy. "If the ECB were to come in with some type of action such as quantitative easing...that could liven up markets a bit. But we will need something stronger and more coordinated in order to give people enough confidence to return to higher risk investments," said Marcio Cardoso, a director with brokerage Título Corretora in Sao Paulo. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index snapped a four-day slide, rising 1.79 percent to 53,546.96. Bank stocks led gains, with shares of state-controlled lender Banco do Brasil up 7.27 percent and those of Itaú Unibanco, Brazil's largest non-government bank, up 2.47 percent. Central bank data on Thursday showed that private-sector lenders have been putting the brakes on credit disbursements to arrest a surge in delinquencies. Preferred shares of mining company Vale fell 0.8 pct after net income at the world's largest iron-ore producer hit its lowest level in more than two years. Shares of Fibria, the world's largest producer of eucalyptus pulp, gained 7.68 percent after the company posted better-than-expected second-quarter results on Thursday. Mexico's IPC index notched its biggest gain in over a month, rising 0.99 percent to 40,834.63. Telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, rose 1.87 percent, contributing most to the index's gains. The company is expected to post second-quarter results after market close on Thursday. Mexican stocks are up over 10 percent in the year to date as investors increasingly turn away from equity investments in other developing economies such as Brazil, where stocks are down nearly 6 percent. "The Mexican market isn't cheap. It's more like investors are putting money into Mexico because other (emerging) markets aren't doing well," said Pablo Riveroll, director of analysis at brokerage Actinver in Mexico City. "And there's optimism that the new government will pass reforms and this is provoking (hope) that there will be more growth in Mexico." Chile's IPSA index fell 1.18 percent to 4,240.74, dragged down by shares of energy company Enersis, which plunged 13 percent a day after it announced it will ask its shareholders to approve a capital increase of up to $8.02 billion. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1803 GMT: Stock indexes daily pct YTD pct Latest change change MSCI Latam 3,502.93 1.98 -4.33 Brazil Bovespa 53,546.96 1.79 -5.65 Mexico IPC 40,834.63 0.99 10.13 Chile IPSA 4,240.74 -1.18 1.51 Chile IGPA 20,512.72 -0.88 1.90 Argentina MerVal 0.00 0 -100.00 Colombia IGBC 13,458.31 -3.07 6.26 Peru IGRA 19,706.46 0.83 1.20 Venezuela IBC 0.00 0 -100.00