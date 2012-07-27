EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks up on stimulus hopes, Mexico off

* Hopes for stimulus measures support Latam stocks for 2nd day * America Movil weighs on Mexico bourse, Chile Enersis slumps * Brazil Bovespa up 1.5 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.2 pct By Danielle Assalve and Rachel Uranga SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, July 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks rallied for a second session on Friday on growing signs that U.S. and European policymakers are readying measures to stimulate the economy, but disappointing results from America Movil weighed on the Mexican bourse. Vale and Petrobras drove Brazil's Bovespa index higher but, in Chile, the IPSA index fell for the seventh straight session as energy company Enersis slumped more than 6 percent. The MSCI Latin American stock index jumped 1.3 percent after German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande pledged to do all in their power to protect the euro. Their joint statement added to expectations that European policymakers are ready to act, encouraging investors to snap up risky assets in general, including commodities and emerging market stocks and currencies. Bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve would deploy additional stimulus measures were also on the rise after data showed the U.S. economy slowed in the second quarter as consumers spent at their slowest pace in a year. "Markets are trading on expectations of additional measures in Europe," said Silvio Campos Neto, an economist with Tendencias consultancy in Sao Paulo. Such expectations, which started on Thursday with ECB chief Mario Draghi's strong pledge to preserve the euro, grew further on Friday after French newspaper Le Monde reported euro-zone governments and the European Central Bank are preparing a coordinated action to bring down Spanish and Italian borrowing costs. Brazil's Bovespa index rose 1.5 percent while oil giant Petrobras climbed 1.5 percent. Shares of Vale, the world's largest iron ore producer, gained 1.8 percent as they extended a recovery seen late on Thursday. Vale's shares initially fell as much as 3 percent in the previous session after the company reported its worst quarterly results in two years. They managed to close in the black, however, as the company sought to reassure investors it was well-positioned to weather a slowdown in Chinese demand. AMERICA MOVIL DISAPPOINTS On the other hand, Mexico's IPC stock index declined 0.2 percent, dragged down by America Movil, Latin America's largest cell phone company that accounts for about a quarter of the index's weight. The company posted a sharp decline in quarterly profit as it took a big hit from foreign exchange losses and rising costs, causing a 1.8 percent drop in its share price. A slowdown in Brazil's economy, where America Movil has also focused operations, and increased regulatory scrutiny has hurt growth there and worried investors, said Alik Garcia, an analyst at brokerage Intercam in Mexico City. The IPC has jumped nearly 10 percent since the beginning of June. Analysts say Mexican shares are expensive and some investors are taking profits as corporate earning seasons hit full swing. Mexican construction firm ICA gained 0.4 percent after posting a jump of nearly 10 percent in second-quarter net earnings, driven by stronger sales. Mexican retailer and beverage company Femsa also advanced 0.7 percent after announcing its second-quarter profit had risen 37 percent, boosted by higher sales at bottler Coca-Cola Femsa as well as its convenience store chain. In Chile, the blue-chip IPSA index was down 0.6 percent as shares of Enersis sank nearly 6 percent. The regional energy company sold off for a second day on concerns about a planned capital increase of up to $8.02 billion, the largest in the Andean nation's history. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1650 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,566.86 1.26 -2.21 Brazil Bovespa 54,797.20 1.47 -3.45 Mexico IPC 40,888.59 -0.22 10.28 Chile IPSA 4,211.27 -0.58 0.81 Chile IGPA 20,395.61 -0.5 1.32 Argentina MerVal 2,431.09 -0.09 -1.28 Colombia IGBC 13,719.36 1.71 8.32 Peru IGRA 19,743.14 0.35 1.39 Venezuela IBC 245,028.27 0.24 109.36