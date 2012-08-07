FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks up on Europe hope, Bovespa hits resistance
#Market News
August 7, 2012 / 4:55 PM / in 5 years

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks up on Europe hope, Bovespa hits resistance

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Regional stocks gain on expectations of ECB action
    * Brazil's Bovespa hits technical resistance at 58,800
points
    * Bovespa gains 0.45 pct, Mexico's IPC up 0.55 pct

    By Asher Levine
    SAO PAULO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks rallied
for a third straight session on Tuesday as investors remained
optimistic that Europe is making progress toward resolving its
debt crisis, though Brazilian stocks were unable to break a key
resistance level.
    The MSCI Latin American stock index rose
0.39 percent to 3,667.68 points, its highest level in nearly
three months.
    Latin American stocks booked gains of over 3.5 percent over
the previous two sessions after the European Central Bank
indicated it may start buying government bonds to help ease
financing pressures on Spain and Italy.
    The improved investor sentiment has fed appetite for
higher-risk Latin American equities, though a string of
disappointing second-quarter earnings results in the region have
led some analysts to question whether the current rally is
sustainable.
    "If you look at the fundamentals, it doesn't make sense that
corporate profits would rise any more than are being priced in
at the moment," said Gustavo Mendonca, an economist with Oren
Investimentos in Rio de Janeiro. "If there is more concrete help
from the ECB we may see an extension (of the rally), but soon
enough we'll see bad corporate results, bad growth numbers, and
the market will fall right back again."
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose early in
the session, though pared gains after hitting resistance near
58,800 points.
    "(On Monday), the market touched that level and was not able
to break it," said Daniel Marques, a technical analyst with
Agora Corretora in Rio de Janeiro. "Today it is trying again and
if it passes 58,800, the market should head up to 62,800."
    Petrobras rose 3.16 percent, contributing most to the
index's gains, after company executives said on Monday factors
which caused the company's first quarterly loss in 13 years are
likely to ease in the coming months.
    Shares of TIM Participaçoes, Brazil's
second-largest wireless phone company, fell 2.44 percent after
the Brazilian state of Parana sought to renew a sales ban due to
complaints of spotty service. 
    Agora's Marques said the Bovespa had not entered the clear
gaining trend seen in other indexes such as the Dow Jones
industrials principally because of recent challenges
faced by the index's most widely-traded and heavily-weighted
companies.
    "Petrobras had to deal with the question of government fuel
price policies, OGX dropped 30 percent in a day on
production concerns, Vale's results drove them
lower," Marques said. "But things are starting to improve among
those companies and people are starting to migrate back into
those more liquid stocks."
    Petrobras, Vale and OGX shares combine to make up over 25
percent of the Bovespa index by weight.
    Mexico's IPC index rose for a third straight session,
adding 0.55 percent to 41,322.13.
    Telecommunications firm America Movil climbed 0.92
percent, leading the index higher, while mining firm Grupo
Mexico rose 0.97 percent.
    "The market is really hot. Everyone thinks that there's
money coming" from the ECB, said Gerardo Roman, head of stock
trading at brokerage Actinver in Mexico City. "But it's still
very thin. Investors are cautious. These are all just promises
without fundamentals."
    Chile's IPSA index slipped for the second straight
session, pulled lower by shares of airline Latam, which
lost 2.43 percent. 
    
    Latin America's key stock indexes at 1635 GMT:
 Stock indexes               Latest    Daily pct    YTD pct
                                          change     change
 MSCI LatAm                  3,667.68       0.39       1.42
                                                  
 Brazil Bovespa             58,604.96       0.45       3.26
                                                  
 Mexico IPC                 41,322.13       0.55      11.45
                                                  
 Chile IPSA                  4,165.42      -0.59      -0.29
                                                  
 Chile IGPA                 20,174.80      -0.47       0.22
                                                  
 Argentina MerVal            2,434.05       0.45      -1.16
                                                  
 Colombia IGBC              13,429.17      -0.43       6.03
                                                  
 Peru IGRA                  19,777.97        0.2       1.56
                                                  
 Venezuela IBC             248,058.30      -0.12     111.95

