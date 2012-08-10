FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks up as stimulus eyed
August 10, 2012 / 9:26 PM / 5 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks up as stimulus eyed

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* China July exports, imports rise much slower than expected
    * Brazil Bovespa up 0.82 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.42 pct

    By Rachel Uranga
    MEXICO CITY, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian and Mexican shares
rose on Friday on growing expectations Europe and China would
soon provide economic stimulus to prop up their sluggish growth.
    The MSCI Latin American stock index advanced
0.55 percent to 3,698.39, ending the week with gains of more
than 2 percent. 
    Shares fell early in the session after data that showed
China's exports rose just 1 percent in July, while analysts had
forecast a rise of 8.6 percent. 
    "The data was pretty bad," said Jorge Lagunas, a trader at
brokerage Interacciones in Mexico City. "But with this, there is
the expectation that at any moment, stimulus could come."
    Two weeks ago, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi
said he would do whatever it takes to preserve the euro, raising
hopes for a bond-buying program to help the troubled euro zone
members such as Spain and Italy. 
   "Investors are very optimistic about the market. Since Draghi
made his promise, the markets have been holding onto gains,"
said Pedro Paulo da Silveira, economist with Tov Corretora in
Sao Paulo. 
    But with no announcement next week, market players said
shares could see a bout of profit-taking.     
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index climbed 0.88
percent to 59,317.34, with shares of homebuilder Gafisa 
 jumping 15.76 percent after it posted a surprising
second-quarter profit following a string of quarterly losses.
 
    Shares of BTG Pactual, Brazil's sole listed
investment bank, rose 4.31 percent after the firm beat market
estimates by more than doubling net profit in the second quarter
from the same period a year ago. 
    Mexico's IPC index added 0.42 percent to 40,8050.00
points though it posted a second week of losses down 0.3
percent.
    "The month of August is always bad for the IPC and the
market is a bit overbought," said Alvaro Valdes, a trader at
financial group Afirme. "If we break below 40,000 we could fall
toward 39,500."
    Driving gains in the index, cement manufacturer Cemex
 jumped 3.05 percent while retailer giant Wal-Mart de
Mexico increase 1.13 percent. 
    Chile's IPSA index rose 0.57 percent to 4,187.65,
but still wound up posting its third straight weekly loss, off
0.13 percent for the week.
    Shares of LATAM Airlines Group recuperated after
early losses, edging 0.57 percent up. The company said on
Thursday that its July passenger traffic rose 7.9 percent
compared with the same period last year. 
    
    Latin America's key stock indexes at 20XXX GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                         daily %  year-to
                            Latest      change   date %
                                                 change
 MSCI LatAm                3,698.39       0.55      2.1
                                                
 Brazil Bovespa           59,280.93       0.82     4.45
                                                
 Mexico IPC               40,850.00       0.42    10.17
                                                
 Chile IPSA                4,187.65       0.59     0.24
                                                
 Chile IGPA               20,249.42       0.46     0.59
                                                
 Argentina MerVal          2,410.85       1.24    -2.10
                                                
 Colombia IGBC            13,872.59       1.49     9.53
                                                
 Peru IGRA                19,806.65        0.3     1.71
                                                
 Venezuela IBC           256,364.52       3.26   119.05

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
