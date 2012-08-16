EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks up on retail data, America Movil weighs on IPC

* Brazil June retail sales exceed expectations * America Movil falls after Telekom Austria profit warning * Brazil Bovespa gains 1.27 pct, Mexico IPC falls 0.55 pct By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks rose on Thursday after an unexpected jump in retail sales data boosted hopes of a recovery in the world's sixth-largest economy. Mexico's bourse slipped, however, weighed down by telecoms firm America Movil after potential takeover target Telekom Austria warned full-year profits may not meet expectations. The MSCI Latin American stock index climbed 0.54 percent to 3,666.23, though a technical momentum indicator known as the MACD neared a so-called "bearish cross" in overbought territory, suggesting possible losses ahead. Brazilian shares rose early in the session after data showed retail sales in the country jumped unexpectedly in June from May, exceeding all forecasts in a Reuters poll. "The data suggests the economy here is showing signs of improvement," said Sandro Fernandes, a broker with Geraldo Correa Corretora in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. Brazil's Bovespa rose 1.27 percent to 58,927.32, led higher by shares of the country's biggest homebuilder PDG Realty . PDG shares rose 5 percent while those of rival Gafisa added 5.8 percent. Oil producer OGX rose 3.53 percent, rebounding from its worst loss in nearly a month in the previous session after the company reported a loss of 398.7 million reais ($197.4 million) in the second quarter. Fernandes said part of today's gains in the Bovespa could be explained by investors "taking a breather" following the close of the second-quarter earnings season, in which many companies posted disappointing results. "The market should find space to return towards 59,000 points (today), but it's important to remember that any type of bad news could ruin that," he added. Mexico's IPC index fell for the first session in three, sliding 0.55 percent to 40,568.33. Telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, fell 0.86 percent, contributing most to the index's decline. The shares fell after European telecoms firm Telekom Austria said on Thursday that it may not be able to achieve year-end results forecasts. America Movil agreed to purchase 21 percent of Telekom Austria in June, though that deal still faces government approval. Shares of banking and retail firm Grupo Elektra rose 4.23 percent after Mexico's stock exchange said on Wednesday that it will exclude the shares from planned changes to its benchmark IPC index. Elektra's share price plunged in April when the exchange announced it could adjust the stock's weighting on the index. Shares of retailer Soriana dropped 9 percent, while those of telecommunications firm Axtel fell 2.2 percent, after the exchange confirmed it will remove the stocks from the IPC index on September 3. Banco Santander said on Thursday it will register plans in coming days to list part of its Mexican unit in what could be the Latin American country's largest ever initial public offering. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1605 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,666.23 0.54 1.23 Brazil Bovespa 58,927.32 1.27 3.83 Mexico IPC 40,568.33 -0.55 9.41 Chile IPSA 4,199.88 0.37 0.54 Chile IGPA 20,323.69 0.32 0.96 Argentina MerVal 2,461.90 0.88 -0.03 Colombia IGBC 14,284.16 1.48 12.78 Peru IGRA 19,907.93 0.32 2.23 Venezuela IBC 268,815.22 4.36 129.69