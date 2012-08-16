EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks rise to 3-mo high on solid retail data

* Brazil June retail sales exceed expectations * Mexico's Alfa falls off record high, Elektra gains * Brazil Bovespa gains 2.16 pct, Mexico IPC falls 0.19 pct By Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks rose to a three-month high o n Thursday after an unexpected jump in retail sales data boosted hopes of a recovery in the world's sixth-largest economy. Mexico's bourse slipped, however, as investors took profits on a surge in shares of conglomerate Alfa to a record high and also sold shares in companies set to exit the country's benchmark stock index in September. The MSCI Latin American stock index rose 1 .11 p ercent. Brazilian shares climbed after data showed retail sales in the country jumped unexpectedly in June from May, exceeding all forecasts in a Reuters poll. "The d ata is backing this more positive perception of the Brazilian economy, and as prices were cheap, it ends up attracting investors," s a id Newton Rosa, chief economist at brokerage SulAmerica in Sao Paulo. Brazilian shares have risen more than 10 percent since late July, but stocks there are still more than 13 percent off a March high, when fears of a slowdown in Latin America's top economy began to weigh heavily on the local market. Brazil's Bovespa rose 2.16 percent to 5 9,445.79 , c losing at a key resistance level that the index has struggled to rise past this month. A solid break of the 59,600 level on strong volume could bode for more gains. The country's biggest homebuilder PDG Realty rose 1 0.29 p ercent while those of rival Gafisa added 5 .8 pe rcent. Oil producer OGX rose 4.71 percent, rebounding from its worst loss in nearly a month in the previous session after the company reported a loss of 398.7 million reais ($197.4 million) in the second quarter. Analysts said the gains in the Brazilian index were still vulnerable to renewed worries about slowing growth in the global economy and Europe's debt crisis. "We are seeing a good patch now, but this moment is at risk due to many uncertainties abroad, mainly in Europe," said SulAmerica's Rosa. Mexico's IPC index fell for the first session in t hree, sliding 0.1 9 percent to 40,7 14.87. Shares in industrial conglomerate Alfa shed 2.25 percent. The stock had climbed t o a record high this week after the company said it would propose a 10-for-1 share split to boost its liquidity in the market. [ID :nL2E8JE6FX] "We think the stock has priced in this event and now could be a good time to take profits," analysts at consultancy Metanalisis wrote in a report. Shares of banking and retail firm Grupo Elektra rose 4 .7 p ercent after Mexico's stock exchange said on Wednesday th at a lawsuit by the retailer made the bourse e x clude its stock from planned changes to the benchmark IPC index. Elektra's share price plunged in April when the exchange announced it could adjust the stock's weighting on the index. Shares of retailer Soriana dropped 8.37 p ercent, while those of telecommunications firm Axtel fell 7. 98 p e rcent, after the exchange said it will remove the stocks from the IPC index on September 3. Banco Santander said on Thursday it will register plans in coming days to list part of its Mexican unit in what could be the Latin American country's largest ever initial public offering. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2100 GMT: Stock indexes daily % year-to- Latest change ate % change MSCI LatAm 3,687.05 1.11 2.35 Brazil Bovespa 59,445.79 2.16 4.74 Mexico IPC 40,714.87 -0.19 9.81 Chile IPSA 4,214.62 0.72 0.89 Chile IGPA 20,377.94 0.58 1.23 Argentina MerVal 2,483.42 1.76 0.84 Colombia IGBC 14,242.27 1.18 12.45 Peru IGRA 20,022.02 0.89 2.82 Venezuela IBC 278,702.94 8.2 138.13