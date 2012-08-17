FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks mixed, Bovespa hits resistance
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 17, 2012 / 4:40 PM / 5 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks mixed, Bovespa hits resistance

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Brazil economic activity rises in June
    * Bovespa meets resistance at 60,000 points
    * Brazil Bovespa down 0.61 pct, Mexico IPC flat

    By Asher Levine
    SAO PAULO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks were
mixed on Friday as Brazil's benchmark index faced technical
resistance despite encouraging economic data while Mexico's
bourse remained little changed.
    The MSCI Latin American stock index lost
ground for the first session in three, dropping 0.21 percent to
3,679.36, and was on track to finish the week with a 0.4 percent
loss.
    Brazil's Bovespa stock index rose early in the
session after data Friday showed economic activity in Latin
America's largest economy rose in June at its fastest pace since
March 2011. 
    Those gains were short-lived, however, with the Bovespa
falling 0.61 percent to 59,083.84 as many investors took the
opportunity to book profits as the index approached a key
resistance level.
    "Markets have been optimistic over recent data on retail and
economic activity, but it's too early to celebrate," said
Deborah Morsch, a partner with Zenith Asset Management in Porto
Alegre, Brazil. "The Bovespa is very close to 60,000 points,
which is a barrier it has faced on numerous occasions and has
not been able to break."
    Construction firms weighed most heavily on the Bovespa, with
shares of PDG Realty, Brazil's biggest homebuilder,
slipping 3.47 percent and those of rival Cyrela down
1.41 percent.
    "If you look at the multiples for the homebuilders, they are
very low," said Rafael Vendramine, a trader with BES
Investimento in Sao Paulo, adding that the relatively
inexpensive stocks benefited from a boost in risk appetite in
recent days. "Today we see profit-taking because those stocks
rose very much in the previous sessions."
    The Bovespa rose over 2 percent in the previous session
after June retail sales data for Brazil came in much better than
expected. On Wednesday, the government also unveiled a round of
measures to help lure private investment into the nation's
creaky infrastructure.
    "Here in Brazil, there is a lot of effort on the part of the
government to make investment more attractive, but the market is
starting to look at 2013's GDP," Morsch said. "This year we
started very optimistic but we are ending up at 1.5 percent
growth. Corporate results were weak and debt remains an issue
that will put pressure on companies next quarter as well."
    Mexico's IPC index was little changed at 40,726.98,
remaining on track to post its third straight weekly loss.
    Telecommunications firm America Movil fell 0.63
percent after the company said on Thursday it is seeking to
complete the delisting of its Telmex home-phone unit by offering
to buy the remaining 2.79 percent of the shares still
outstanding. 
    Chile's IPSA index rose 0.59 percent as fertilizer,
lithium and iodine producer Soquimich added 1.5
percent.
    
    Latin America's key stock indexes at 1549 GMT:
 Stock indexes                         Daily pct    YTD pct
                          Latest          change     change
 MSCI Latam                  3,679.36      -0.21       2.35
                                                  
 Brazil Bovespa             59,083.84      -0.61       4.11
                                                  
 Mexico IPC                 40,726.98       0.03       9.84
                                                  
 Chile IPSA                  4,239.45       0.59       1.48
                                                  
 Chile IGPA                 20,478.10       0.49       1.73
                                                  
 Argentina MerVal            2,459.96      -0.94      -0.11
                                                  
 Colombia IGBC              14,199.99      -0.30      12.11
                                                  
 Peru IGRA                  20,067.07       0.23       3.05
                                                  
 Venezuela IBC             277,481.63      -0.44     137.09

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.