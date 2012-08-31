EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks zigzag on Bernanke remarks

* Bernanke stops short of announcing QE3, keeps expectations alive * Electricity firms weigh on Brazil's Bovespa * Bovespa slips 0.34 pct, Mexico tumbles down 1.16 pct * Mexico awaits Monday's index rebalance By Asher Levine and Gabriel Stargardter SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks seesawed on Friday as U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke didn't announce a third round of quantitative easing but kept the door open for renewed stimulus measures. The MSCI Latin American stock index snapped a 10-day losing streak, rising 0.51 percent to 3,540.46. Losses by electricity firms offset gains by mining company Vale in choppy Brazilian trading. The Bovespa closed 0.34 percent off at 57,061.45, while Mexico's IPC index ended the day down more than 1 percent. In a widely anticipated speech, Bernanke said the Fed would act as needed to strengthen an economic recovery in the United States. Many investors took that to mean the Fed would still consider taking action at its next meeting on Sept. 12-13. "There were many people saying that depending on what he said it would be very good or very bad, but it wasn't," said Alexandre Ghirghi, a partner with Metodo Investimentos in Sao Paulo. "The market's interpretation was that he didn't say anything new, but that he also didn't suggest that everything was going all right either." In Brazil, shares of energy distributor CTEEP plunged 9.89 percent, while those of utility Eletrobras sank more than 8 percent, as rising uncertainty about the government's plans in the sector led investors to sell off positions. Three sources with knowledge of the situation told Reuters on Friday that energy regulator Aneel may intervene in the heavily indebted holding company Grupo Rede Energia SA , which controls several distressed assets in the power distribution market. The move follows a government decree published on Thursday that toughened existing rules allowing regulators to seize operating licenses more rapidly from power utilities that fail to meet contract requirements. "The industry is in a time of uncertainty. We have a major change in the way the electricity sector works, to be defined in the coming weeks," said Marcio Prado, an electricity analyst at Santander. "The market is now working under the expectation that such sectorwide regulation may be even more restrictive and that the returns from power companies may be even lower." Shares of Vale rose 2.66 percent after the company said on Friday that it signed an agreement to sell 10 large iron ore carriers for $600 million. Mexico's IPC index ended the day down 1.16 percent at 39,421.65, its steepest fall since mid-August, as investors geared up for an annual rebalancing on Monday. Four companies will leave the index and be replaced with four new stocks. "It's a slightly atypical day because some funds...are rebalancing their portfolios to be part of the index (by Monday), but Monday is a holiday in America," said Carlos Gonzalez, head of strategy at financial group Monex in Mexico City. A late fall in cement maker Cemex's stock, which ended 3.75 percent off, took the index through the 1 percent threshold. Meanwhile, gains by mining firm Minera Frisco , up 2.64 percent, offset losses by financial services retailer Grupo Elektra, down 3.27 percent. Chile's IPSA index notched its biggest gain in over a week, as shares of lender Banco de Chile rose 1.55 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2101 GMT: Stock indexes daily % year-to-d Latest change te % change MSCI LatAm 3,540.46 0.51 -1.72 Brazil Bovespa 57,061.45 -0.34 0.54 Mexico IPC 39,421.65 -1.16 6.32 Chile IPSA 4,155.68 0.73 -0.52 Chile IGPA 20,176.31 0.65 0.23 Argentina MerVal 2,408.38 -0.64 -2.20 Colombia IGBC 14,088.52 0.30 11.23 Peru IGRA 20,311.66 0.56 4.31 Venezuela IBC 287,999.97 0 146.08