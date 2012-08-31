FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks zigzag on Bernanke remarks
#Market News
August 31, 2012 / 9:45 PM / 5 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks zigzag on Bernanke remarks

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Bernanke stops short of announcing QE3, keeps expectations
alive
    * Electricity firms weigh on Brazil's Bovespa
    * Bovespa slips 0.34 pct, Mexico tumbles down 1.16 pct
    * Mexico awaits Monday's index rebalance

    By Asher Levine and Gabriel Stargardter
    SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Latin American
stocks seesawed on Friday as U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke didn't announce a third round of quantitative easing
but kept the door open for renewed stimulus measures.
    The MSCI Latin American stock index snapped
a 10-day losing streak, rising 0.51 percent to 3,540.46.
    Losses by electricity firms offset gains by mining company
Vale in choppy Brazilian trading. The Bovespa 
closed 0.34 percent off at 57,061.45, while Mexico's IPC index
 ended the day down more than 1 percent. 
    In a widely anticipated speech, Bernanke said the Fed would
act as needed to strengthen an economic recovery in the United
States. Many investors took that to mean the Fed would still
consider taking action at its next meeting on Sept. 12-13.
 
    "There were many people saying that depending on what he
said it would be very good or very bad, but it wasn't," said 
Alexandre Ghirghi, a partner with Metodo Investimentos in Sao
Paulo. "The market's interpretation was that he didn't say
anything new, but that he also didn't suggest that everything
was going all right either."
    In Brazil, shares of energy distributor CTEEP 
plunged 9.89 percent, while those of utility Eletrobras
 sank more than 8 percent, as rising uncertainty about
the government's plans in the sector led investors to sell off
positions.
    Three sources with knowledge of the situation told Reuters
on Friday that energy regulator Aneel may intervene in the
heavily indebted holding company Grupo Rede Energia SA
, which controls several distressed assets in the
power distribution market. 
    The move follows a government decree published on Thursday
that toughened existing rules allowing regulators to seize
operating licenses more rapidly from power utilities that fail
to meet contract requirements.
    "The industry is in a time of uncertainty. We have a major
change in the way the electricity sector works, to be defined in
the coming weeks," said Marcio Prado, an electricity analyst at
Santander. "The market is now working under the expectation that
such sectorwide regulation may be even more restrictive and that
the returns from power companies may be even lower."
    Shares of Vale rose 2.66 percent after the
company said on Friday that it signed an agreement to sell 10
large iron ore carriers for $600 million. 
    Mexico's IPC index ended the day down 1.16 percent at
39,421.65, its steepest fall since mid-August, as investors
geared up for an annual rebalancing on Monday. Four companies
will leave the index and be replaced with four new stocks.
    "It's a slightly atypical day because some funds...are
rebalancing their portfolios to be part of the index (by
Monday), but Monday is a holiday in America," said Carlos
Gonzalez, head of strategy at financial group Monex in Mexico
City.
    A late fall in cement maker Cemex's stock, which
ended 3.75 percent off, took the index through the 1 percent
threshold. Meanwhile, gains by mining firm Minera Frisco
, up 2.64 percent, offset losses by financial
services retailer Grupo Elektra, down 3.27 percent. 
    Chile's IPSA index notched its biggest gain in over
a week, as shares of lender Banco de Chile rose 1.55
percent. 
    
    Latin America's key stock indexes at 2101 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                              daily %  year-to-d
                           Latest            change       te %
                                                        change
 MSCI LatAm                     3,540.46       0.51      -1.72
                                                     
 Brazil Bovespa                57,061.45      -0.34       0.54
                                                     
 Mexico IPC                    39,421.65      -1.16       6.32
                                                     
 Chile IPSA                     4,155.68       0.73      -0.52
                                                     
 Chile IGPA                    20,176.31       0.65       0.23
                                                     
 Argentina MerVal               2,408.38      -0.64      -2.20
                                                     
 Colombia IGBC                 14,088.52       0.30      11.23
                                                     
 Peru IGRA                     20,311.66       0.56       4.31
                                                     
 Venezuela IBC                287,999.97          0     146.08

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
