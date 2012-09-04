EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks drop as growth worries fuel commods sell-off

* Chinese economic growth concerns sap demand for commods * Vale sets aside $542 mln to cover potential tax dispute * Brazil Bovespa drops 1.15 pct, Mexico IPC falls 0.49 pct By Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks fell on Tuesday as lingering concern over global economic growth led investors to sell shares in miners, steelmakers and oil producers. The MSCI Latin American stock index dropped for the first day in three, losing 1.22 percent to 3,512.20 and falling below its 75-day simple moving average for the first time since early August. Shares of heavily-weighted mining firm Vale drove Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index to its fourth loss in five sessions while retailers weighed on Mexico's bourse. Investors remained cautious over the outlook for global growth the day after weaker-than-expected manufacturing data in China sparked worries over the health of Latin America's major commodities exporters. Analysts said the sell-off in those shares, often favored by foreign investors seeking exposure to Latin American markets due to their relatively high liquidity, picked up as U.S. investors returned to the market following a national holiday on Monday. "In light of the signals pointing to a global economic slowdown, investors are running from the commodities sector as a whole," said Henrique Kleine, chief analyst with Magliano Corretora in Sao Paulo. Brazil's Bovespa slid 1.15 percent to 56,621.42, its lowest level in a month. Shares of state-controlled oil producer Petrobras shed 1.31 percent, while those of steelmaker CSN dropped 3.68 percent. Preferred shares of Vale, the world's largest iron-ore producer, slipped 3 percent after the company said on Tuesday that it will set aside an additional 1.1 billion reais ($542 million) to cover potential losses related to a tax and royalty dispute with the government. Vale shares have plunged nearly 20 percent over the past two months, tracking a drop in the price of iron ore, which has plummeted nearly 40 percent since April due to weak demand from China. "The fundamentals for the company remain very bad," Kleine added. "Lower export volumes and falling prices will lead to smaller earnings, and that's leading investors to drop the stock." Banking stocks fell after BTG Pactual analysts issued an investor note on Tuesday suggesting investors trim their holdings of the shares following a recent rally, saying pressure on revenue and a tough environment for credit will linger for the coming months. The Bovespa has been stuck in a range between 56,500 points and 59,500 points for over a month as investors await clarity on potential action from the world's central banks to promote global economic growth. "The market is still on the defensive," said Sandro Fernandes, a trader with brokerage Geraldo Corrêa in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. "Investors are waiting for action from the European Central Bank with its bond-buying program, for news of stimulus measures from China and for another round of stimulus from the U.S. Fed." Mexico's IPC index returned part of the previous session's gains, falling 0.49 percent to 39,606.84. Shares of retail giant Wal-Mart de Mexico slipped 0.45 percent after data showed Mexican consumer confidence dropped in August. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1618 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,512.20 -1.22 -1.29 Brazil Bovespa 56,621.42 -1.15 -0.23 Mexico IPC 39,606.84 -0.49 6.82 Chile IPSA 4,130.72 -0.13 -1.12 Chile IGPA 20,076.63 -0.11 -0.26 Argentina MerVal 2,367.28 -1.46 -3.87 Colombia IGBC 13,870.65 -1.62 9.51 Peru IGRA 20,149.31 -0.6 3.47 Venezuela IBC 288,107.44 0.02 146.17