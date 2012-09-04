FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks drop as growth worries fuel commods sell-off
September 4, 2012 / 5:05 PM / in 5 years

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks drop as growth worries fuel commods sell-off

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Chinese economic growth concerns sap demand for commods
    * Vale sets aside $542 mln to cover potential tax dispute
    * Brazil Bovespa drops 1.15 pct, Mexico IPC falls 0.49 pct

    By Danielle Assalve
    SAO PAULO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks fell on
Tuesday as lingering concern over global economic growth led
investors to sell shares in miners, steelmakers and oil
producers. 
    The MSCI Latin American stock index dropped
for the first day in three, losing 1.22 percent to 3,512.20 and
falling below its 75-day simple moving average for the first
time since early August.
    Shares of heavily-weighted mining firm Vale drove
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index to its fourth loss in
five sessions while retailers weighed on Mexico's bourse.
    Investors remained cautious over the outlook for global
growth the day after weaker-than-expected manufacturing data in
China sparked worries over the health of Latin America's major
commodities exporters.
    Analysts said the sell-off in those shares, often favored by
foreign investors seeking exposure to Latin American markets due
to their relatively high liquidity, picked up as U.S. investors
returned to the market following a national holiday on Monday.
    "In light of the signals pointing to a global economic
slowdown, investors are running from the commodities sector as a
whole," said Henrique Kleine, chief analyst with Magliano
Corretora in Sao Paulo.
    Brazil's Bovespa slid 1.15 percent to 56,621.42, its lowest
level in a month.
    Shares of state-controlled oil producer Petrobras 
shed 1.31 percent, while those of steelmaker CSN 
dropped 3.68 percent.
    Preferred shares of Vale, the world's largest iron-ore
producer, slipped 3 percent after the company said on Tuesday
that it will set aside an additional 1.1 billion reais ($542
million) to cover potential losses related to a tax and royalty
dispute with the government. 
    Vale shares have plunged nearly 20 percent over the past two
months, tracking a drop in the price of iron ore, which has
plummeted nearly 40 percent since April due to weak demand from
China.
    "The fundamentals for the company remain very bad," Kleine
added. "Lower export volumes and falling prices will lead to
smaller earnings, and that's leading investors to drop the
stock."
    Banking stocks fell after BTG Pactual analysts issued an
investor note on Tuesday suggesting investors trim their
holdings of the shares following a recent rally, saying pressure
on revenue and a tough environment for credit will linger for
the coming months. 
    The Bovespa has been stuck in a range between 56,500 points
and 59,500 points for over a month as investors await clarity on
potential action from the world's central banks to promote
global economic growth.
    "The market is still on the defensive," said Sandro
Fernandes, a trader with brokerage Geraldo Corrêa in Belo
Horizonte, Brazil. "Investors are waiting for action from the
European Central Bank with its bond-buying program, for news of
stimulus measures from China and for another round of stimulus
from the U.S. Fed."
    Mexico's IPC index returned part of the previous
session's gains, falling 0.49 percent to 39,606.84.
    Shares of retail giant Wal-Mart de Mexico 
slipped 0.45 percent after data showed Mexican consumer
confidence dropped in August. 

    Latin America's key stock indexes at 1618 GMT:
 Stock indexes                           daily %      YTD %
                          Latest          change     change
 MSCI LatAm                  3,512.20      -1.22      -1.29
                                                  
 Brazil Bovespa             56,621.42      -1.15      -0.23
                                                  
 Mexico IPC                 39,606.84      -0.49       6.82
                                                  
 Chile IPSA                  4,130.72      -0.13      -1.12
                                                  
 Chile IGPA                 20,076.63      -0.11      -0.26
                                                  
 Argentina MerVal            2,367.28      -1.46      -3.87
                                                  
 Colombia IGBC              13,870.65      -1.62       9.51
                                                  
 Peru IGRA                  20,149.31       -0.6       3.47
                                                  
 Venezuela IBC             288,107.44       0.02     146.17

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
