FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks drop as growth worries fuel commodity sell-off
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 4, 2012 / 9:45 PM / 5 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks drop as growth worries fuel commodity sell-off

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Chinese growth concerns sap demand for commodity shares
    * Vale forced to set aside money to cover taxes
    * Brazil Bovespa drops 1.83 pct, Mexico IPC falls 0.64 pct

    By Asher Levine and Gabriel Stargardter
    SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Latin American
stocks fell o n T uesday as lingering concern over global economic
growth and the uncertainty over potential measures for
stimulating it led investors to sell shares in miners,
steelmakers and oil producers. 
    The MSCI Latin American stock index dropped
for the first day in three, losing 1.36 percent to 3,507.42, its
largest drop since July.
    Shares of heavily weighted mining firm Vale drove
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index to its fourth loss in
five sessions, while retailers weighed on Mexico's bourse.
    Investors were cautious over the outlook for global growth
the day after weaker-than-expected manufacturing data in China
sparked worries over the health of Latin America's major
commodities exporters.
    Analysts said the sell-off in commodities shares, often
favored by foreign investors seeking exposure to Latin American
markets due to their relatively high liquidity, picked up as
U.S. investors returned to the market following a national
holiday on Monday.
    "The investor is choosing to adopt a cautious stance and
stock markets are suffering," said William Castro, an analyst
with XP Investments in Rio de Janeiro.
    Brazil's Bovespa slid 1.83 percent to 56,233.90, its lowest
level in a month.
    Shares of state-controlled oil producer Petrobras 
shed 1.21 percent, while those of steelmaker CSN 
dropped 4.97 percent.
    Preferred shares of Vale, the world's largest iron-ore
producer, slipped 3.23 percent after the company said o n T uesday
it will set aside an additional 1.1 billion reais ($542 million)
to cover back taxes owed the government.
    However, a government official said he doubted that amount
would be sufficient. 
    Vale shares have plunged nearly 20 percent over the past two
months, tracking a drop in the price of iron ore, which has
plummeted nearly 40 percent since April due to weak demand from
China.
    "The fundamentals for the company remain very bad," said
Henrique Kleine, chief analyst with Magliano Corretora in Sao
Paulo. "Lower export volumes and falling prices will lead to
smaller earnings, and that's leading investors to drop the
stock."
    Banking stocks fell after BTG Pactual analysts issued a note
suggesting investors trim their holdings of the shares following
a recent rally, saying pressure on revenue and a tough
environment for credit will linger for the coming months.
 
    "Today is predominantly a bit more risk averse, given the
measures that may or may not be taken by the European Central
Bank and the United States," said Alves.
    Mexico's IPC index returned part of the previous
session's gains, falling 0.64 percent to 39,549.43, as companies
steadied the ship after Monday's index rebalance that led to the
highest jump since July. 
    "All of last week there was a lot of doubt in the market,"
said Gerardo Copca, a strategist at MetAnalisis consultancy in
Mexico City. "From tomorrow companies should start moving
normally again."
    Shares of telecommunications behemoth America Movil
 slipped 1.23 percent, while shares in Banorte
 were down 1.79 percent after the bank announced it
was eyeing BBVA pension funds across the region. 

    Latin America's key stock indexes at 2119 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                              daily %  year-to-d
                           Latest            change       te %
                                                        change
 MSCI LatAm                     3,507.42      -1.36      -2.63
                                                     
 Brazil Bovespa                56,233.90      -1.83      -0.92
                                                     
 Mexico IPC                    39,549.43      -0.64       6.67
                                                     
 Chile IPSA                     4,118.51      -0.43      -1.41
                                                     
 Chile IGPA                    20,026.10      -0.36      -0.52
                                                     
 Argentina MerVal               2,379.30      -0.96      -3.38
                                                     
 Colombia IGBC                 13,940.66      -1.12      10.07
                                                     
 Peru IGRA                     19,985.31      -1.41       2.63
                                                     
 Venezuela IBC                288,035.78          0     146.11

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.