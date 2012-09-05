EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks rise; Brazil steelmakers gain on import tax hike

* Brazil to increase import taxes to shield local industries * Volatility grows ahead of ECB meeting * Brazil Bovespa gains 1 pct, Mexico IPC edges up 0.2 pct By Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Steelmakers led Brazil's benchmark stock index higher on Wednesday after the government announced it will raise import tariffs on 100 foreign products, including steel and petrochemical goods, to shield local industries. Other Latin American stock indexes fell or posted only modest gains as uncertainty related to a much-anticipated ECB program to support indebted euro zone countries kept investors on the edge. The MSCI Latin American stock index gained 0.7 percent, after recording on Tuesday its largest drop since July. Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas soared 18.5 percent to 9.56 reais, accounting for one third of the Bovespa index's 1.0 percent rise, one day after the government said import tariffs on many products will reach 25 percent, an increase from current low teens. Usiminas is Brazil's largest maker of flat steel products. CSN, the country's second-largest maker of the same steel products, climbed 6.9 percent to 10.22 reais. "Since price increases will not be tolerated by the government, (Brazilian) steelmakers will benefit from market-share gains," JP Morgan analysts said in a research note. "Although it doesn't change our cautious view on the sector, that is a short-term relief, especially to Usiminas." Brazil's Braskem, Latin America's largest petrochemical company, gained 6.7 percent to 13.84 reais, also boosted by the higher import tariffs. On the other hand, shares of Rossi Residencial fell 3.7 percent to 5.23 reais after the homebuilder announced plans to sell additional shares worth 500 million reais ($245 million). In Mexico, the benchmark IPC index edged up 0.2 percent, supported by gains of retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico , which rose 0.6 percent. Chile's blue-chip IPSA index fell 0.3 percent, heading to close at a 2012 low. Investors avoided taking major positions ahead of a key meeting of the European Central Bank on Thursday. The bank is expected to unveil details of a program to buy bonds of indebted euro-zone countries, but some analysts cautioned the bank could delay that announcement until after a German constitutional court rules next week on the region's bailout funds. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1845 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change MSCI Latam 3,532.36 0.71 -2.63 Brazil Bovespa 56,779.67 0.97 0.05 Mexico IPC 39,645.80 0.24 6.93 Chile IPSA 4,108.00 -0.26 -1.66 Chile IGPA 20,013.07 -0.07 -0.58 Argentina MerVal 2,372.22 -0.29 -3.67 Colombia IGBC 13,894.81 -0.33 9.70 Peru IGRA 19,935.40 -0.25 2.37 Venezuela IBC 288,035.78 0 146.11