EMERGING MARKETS-Latin America stocks rise as ECB unveils bond plan

* ECB bond-buying plan sparks gains in Latam stocks * Vale, OGX, Usiminas lead gains in Brazil's Bovespa * Mexico's IPC, Chile's IPSA up as outlook improves By Danielle Assalve and Gabriel Stargardter SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY Sept 6 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks surged o n T hursday, led by Brazilian commodities producers, after the European Central Bank agreed to launch a bond-buying program aimed at staunching a euro zone debt crisis that has bled global markets for months. The MSCI Latin American stock index rose for the second day in three, adding 2.15 percent to 3,613.18. Brazilian stocks also rose as signs of improvement in the U.S. labor market and optimism over the bond program may help rekindle demand for Brazil's iron ore, beef, planes and cars. Mining giant Vale and oil producer Petrobras lifted Latin America's largest bourse to its strongest one-day gain since mid-August. The Brazilian central bank minutes, released on Thursday, also provided shards of optimism, leaving rates unchanged and the door open for a final rate cut despite a recent commodities uptick raising the specter of inflation. In a further boon to markets, a private report showed U.S. employers adding more private sector jobs than expected in August, a sign that the world's largest economy is slowly starting to turn around. "The crisis hasn't surrendered and we still face a long slog of volatility, but it's certainly moving in the right direction," said Alvaro Bandeira, a partner at Orama Investments in Rio de Janeiro, referring to ECB President Mario Draghi's announcement of a bond-buying program. "Draghi did what the market expected, in the best possible way, and now we're celebrating with strong market gains." Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff's decision to hike taxes on 100 imported goods, a pledge by the central bank to condition any additional interest-rate cut on inflation trends and green shots of an economic recovery fanned purchases of real estate, banking and consumer goods stocks, traders added. Brazil's Bovespa gained 2.56 percent to 58,321.24, its highest level since Aug. 3. Mexico's IPC index rose for a second session, adding 1.04 percent to 39,987.06. Still, investors remain cautious over the outlook for basic materials shares as signs of weaker-than-expected industrial output in China may hamper Latin America's major commodities exporters. "We are seeing a momentary euphoria, but we need a sequence of good news for stocks to really establish a trend of sustained recovery," said Clodoir Vieira, chief economist at Souza Barros brokerage in Sao Paulo. Limiting gains, logistics company ALL Logistica fell 1.44 percent, while utilities company Copel dropped 1.57 percent after a UBS report rated its stock "neutral." But preferred shares of Vale, the world's No. 1 iron ore producer, gained 4.7 percent to 34.09 reais, its third day of gains over a nine-session period. According to JPMorgan Securities analyst Rodolfo de Angele, the shares are likely to gain in coming sessions and spot prices for iron ore - the company's flagship product - recover. Vale shares have plunged nearly 20 percent over the past two months, tracking a drop in the price of iron ore, which has plummeted nearly 40 percent since April due to weak demand from China. Mexico's benchmark IPC index ended the day up 1.04 percent, its second gain in two days. But traders warned the positive results, based on low volumes, may be papering over the cracks until more substantive measures genuinely appease the market. "There's nothing new under the sun," said Gerardo Roman, a trader at Actinver in Mexico City. "I don't understand the euphoria of the market... and I don't think monetary easing is the solution for helping out the markets." Shares of miner Grupo Mexico led the index, up 3.12 percent. Fellow miner Industrias Penoles was also up 2.5 percent, while cement-maker Cemex gained for a second consecutive day following a seven-day plunge. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2115 GMT: Stock indexes daily % year-to-d Latest change te % change MSCI LatAm 3,613.18 2.15 0.3 Brazil Bovespa 58,321.24 2.56 2.76 Mexico IPC 39,987.06 1.04 7.85 Chile IPSA 4,126.82 0.56 -1.21 Chile IGPA 20,096.18 0.49 -0.17 Argentina MerVal 2,405.14 0.96 -2.33 Colombia IGBC 14,162.74 2.00 11.82 Peru IGRA 20,161.75 0.92 3.54 Venezuela IBC 288,035.78 0 146.11