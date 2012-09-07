FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American stocks rise as Fed stimulus eyed
September 7, 2012 / 10:30 PM / in 5 years

EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American stocks rise as Fed stimulus eyed

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* U.S. Federal Reserve stimulus now probable
    * Mexico's IPC, Chile's IPSA up

    By Gabriel Stargardter
    MEXICO CITY Sept 7 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks ticked
up on Friday, led by commodities producers, after weak jobs
figures from the United States raised hopes for a third round of
quantitative easing when U.S. Federal Reserve policy makers meet
next week. 
    A public holiday in Brazil suspended trading in the Bovespa
 for the week a day early. 
    The U.S. job figures for August came in below expectations,
but the prospect of more Fed stimulus cheered markets.
 
    The MSCI Latin American stock index rose for
a second day in a row, adding 0.56 percent to 3,633.35.
    Mexico's benchmark IPC index was up 0.14 percent to
40,043.87, the third rise in three days, led by mining companies
and commodities producers. 
    "We've seen moderate gains compared with yesterday's
dramatic surge, led by the job news coming from the Fed, which
seems to point towards the possibility of a new round of
stimulus," said Carlos Gonzalez, a strategist at Monex in Mexico
City. 
    Shares of miner Grupo Mexico led the index, up
3.3 percent. Fellow miner Industrias Penoles was up 4.26
percent, while cement-maker Cemex gained for a third
consecutive day following a seven-day plunge earlier in the
month, ending the day up 1.16 percent. 
    Chile's benchmark IPSA index was up 0.95 percent at
4,166.15, its second successive day of gains. 

    Latin America's key stock indexes at 2215 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                              daily %  year-to-d
                           Latest            change       te %
                                                        change
 MSCI LatAm                     3,633.35       0.56       0.86
                                                     
 Brazil Bovespa                58,321.24       2.56       2.76
                                                     
 Mexico IPC                    40,043.87       0.14       8.00
                                                     
 Chile IPSA                     4,166.15       0.95      -0.27
                                                     
 Chile IGPA                    20,249.81       0.76       0.60
                                                     
 Argentina MerVal               2,381.96      -0.96      -3.28
                                                     
 Colombia IGBC                 14,248.33       0.60      12.50
                                                     
 Peru IGRA                     20,494.04       1.65       5.24
                                                     
 Venezuela IBC                289,911.00       0.65     147.71

